OJ Simpson denies Khloe Kardashian paternity rumors with some Kris Jenner shade

For years, rumors have circulated that OJ might be Khloe’s dad. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

For years, theories about Khloe Kardashian’s paternity – namely, that she is the product of a Reagan-era affair between momager Kris Jenner and OJ Simpson, and not Jenner’s husband at the time, the late Robert Kardashian – have floated around the internet.

But OJ has once again denied the rumors, revealing in a new interview that the alleged affair with Kris never happened for one simple reason, she isn’t his type.

On a podcast, OJ was asked about the online speculation that something might have happened between him and Kris. But he flatly denied the rumors, saying of his friend Bob’s then-wife, “I’ve never been attracted to her.”

“I never suspected she was attracted to me,” the If I Did It author added.

“People have their types, right?” he continued, adding that he “always thought Kris was a cute girl.”

“She was really nice. But, you know,” OJ said with a laugh, “I was dating supermodels.”

OJ Simpson denies Khloe Kardashian paternity rumor, ‘The rumor ain’t true’

The former NFL running back and Kris’s late ex-husband, attorney Robert Kardashian, first met in college in the late ‘60s and stayed close friends for decades.

On the Full Send podcast Sunday, OJ explained that Robert first met Kris, who was then known as Kristen Houghton, when she was a 19-year-old flight attendant (Robert was 30 at the time). The two were married in 1978 and had four children together: Kourtney, 43; Kim, 42; Khloe, 38, and Robert, 35.

After OJ married Nicole Brown in 1985, the couples spent time together, and the two wives became close. According to Slate, at the time of her murder in 1994, Kris was one of Nicole’s five closest girlfriends.

“We were friends,” OJ told the podcast of Kris.

Despite years of speculation, OJ denied that he is Khloe’s real father. Asked about the rumor, OJ replied, “The rumor ain’t true.”

OJ Simpson insists he had ‘nothing to do with’ fathering Khloe Kardashian

But he did suggest that his friend Robert may not be her father either, saying that he had heard “something about a cook.”

Rumors have continued to circle online despite OJ’s denials in the past.

In 2018, when Khloe was pregnant with daughter True Thompson, a reporter asked OJ whether congratulations were “in order.”



Both OJ and his daughter, Arnelle, found the question hilarious. “Well, for Bob, God bless his soul,” OJ answered.

“I would be proud,” he added, “but trust me, I had nothing to do with it.”

