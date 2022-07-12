North takes Paris: Kim Kardashian shows off North West during Paris Haute Couture Week

Kim’s eldest daughter North joined her in France for Paris Haute Couture Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/TK/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West took center stage during the duo’s recent visit to France for Paris Haute Couture Week.

Paris Haute Couture Week attracts the most fashion-forward A-list celebrities worldwide, showcasing famous designer names like Christian Dior, Balenciaga, and Jean Paul Gaultier.

So, it was no surprise when Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North were in attendance for the high-profile event.

Kim Kardashian shares North West’s Paris Haute Couture Week adventures

Kim shared some pics from her time in Paris, taking to Instagram to dedicate an entire post to daughter North’s excursions in The City of Light.

Kim simply captioned her carousel post, “North takes Paris,” and shared ten photos of North exploring Paris and having a blast with her family and friends.

Kim’s first shot depicted North standing before the Louvre Pyramid as she hoisted herself onto a cement block and held one finger at the top of it. The following slide showed North and her BFF Ryan Romulus posing outdoors, looking adorable in their very on-trend outfits.

North and Ryan stood before the Eiffel Tower at night for a serious snap in the next slide. North tried her hand at modeling on a runway in the next pic, smiling big as she rocked her pinstriped skirt, matching vest, and black tie with a white, button-down shirt.

For the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show, Kim shared a pic of North sitting in the front row, donning a matching nose ring chain like her mom, as she adjusted her pinstriped hat to complete her stylish ensemble.

There were also a few fun outtakes of North riding in the car, showing off her fashion-forward sense of style, and another of her and Ryan posing once again, this time from the top of the Eiffel Tower during a sunny day.

Kim’s family and friends comment on North’s fashion-forward style

Kim’s friends, family, and followers were impressed with North’s fashion sense and took to the comments.

“She sure does!” wrote Poosh Chief Content Officer Sarah Howard, speaking of Kim’s caption.

North’s aunt Khloe Kardashian stopped by to write, “The coolest kids in town,” and longtime Kardashian family friend Simon Huck commented, “Swag for days.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Although North looked to enjoy herself during the trip, Kim shared that her daughter wasn’t as keen about having her pictures taken by photographers.

Kim shared a video of North while seated at the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show. When the camera panned to North, she held up her invitation, which she had written on the back, “Stop,” signaling to the photogs that she had enough.

Kim explained North’s behavior, “For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣.”

Season 1 of The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.