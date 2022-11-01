Noi Phommasak twinning with Alyssa Ellman in ripped jeans for night out 

Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Ellman built a bond after appearing on Married at First Sight. Pic credit: @allysa_rescues/Instagram

Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Ellman recently partied together in similar attire.

Alyssa and Noi were costars on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

Alyssa and Noi’s MAFS marriages ended in divorce, but they gained several friendships from their season with fellow wives.

Noi and Alyssa spent lots of time together over the summer, rocking bikinis for fun beach days.

Now for fall, the MAFS stars have continued to enjoy each other’s company.

Alyssa and Noi’s recent outing saw them having a blast in ripped jeans.

Alyssa Ellman and Noi Phommasak show off night out style

Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Elmman gave followers a glimpse into their night out by posting to their Instagram Stories.

Posing in front of a patterned wall, Noi shared a photo of the two in jackets, jeans, and tops.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noi wore a puffy champagne jacket with fluffy trim over her yellow top and ripped jeans. She paired the look with soft-colored heeled boots.

Alyssa wore her hair pin straight while wearing a black jacket, a tiny crop top, and a pair of jeans that, like Noi, were ripped at the knee.

As a big fan of cowboys and cowgirl attire, it appears Alyssa was also wearing a pair of cowgirl boots. She completed the look with a sleek crossbody bag.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi reshared one of Alyssa’s photos on her Instagram Stories that saw the ladies posing with two others at what looked to be a packed event.

Alyssa and Noi were no longer wearing jackets, but both rocked jeans as they leaned into one another and struck a pose. Alyssa raised a glass with her hand in the air as they both knelt and smiled.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion airs this week

Alyssa and Noi’s season of Married at First Sight ended in just one marriage lasting.

Married at First Sight Season 15 has now drawn to a close with Decision Day revealing the fates of the San Diego couples.

Of the five couples on MAFS Season 15, only two stayed married by the end of the finale.

Lindy and Miguel said yes to staying married, and Stacia and Nate also agreed to continue their marriage.

Justin and Alexis both said yes on Decision Day; however, after getting into a fight immediately after their decision, they ultimately came to the conclusion they weren’t meant to be and split up.

Krysten and Mitch both chose to divorce on Decision Day, and Morgan and Binh went their separate ways before even getting to the finale.

While the season is over, the MAFS cast will return for a dramatic two-part reunion to reveal how they’ve been doing since the cameras went away.

Part one of the MAFS Season 15 reunion airs this Wednesday, with part two airing the following week.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.