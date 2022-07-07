Noi Phommasak talks ‘silent battles’ and learning her worth

Noi Phommasak shares uplifting message in series of bikini pics. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak debuted on Married at First Sight Season 14 where she found love and gained a larger online fanbase.

Recently, Noi opened up about her personal growth with an inspiring message for followers.

Revealing her past struggles and insecurities, Noi expressed how she’s learning to confidently come into her own.

Noi Phommasak reflects on how far she’s come

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram stories to share a series of posts with a message about silent battles and purpose.

In the first post, Noi took a selfie and wrote, “To be honest I had a lot of curveballs today at work and I handled that s**t. Remembering how once upon a time I had a hard time taking up space , wondering if I belong at the table. And how I own every conference room I walk into now.”

Noi added, “These silent battles about your becoming are what dreams are made out of.”

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi then shared several bikini photos as she enjoyed a day by the water.

Over one photo, Not wrote, “This is a narrative I’ve had all my life. Am I worthy. Do I belong. Am I good enough. Will I be accepted.”

Sharing where she stands now, Noi expressed, “I know the answer is a million times yes now. Hell. F***in. Yes.”

Soaking up some sun in a yellow bikini, Noi wrote, “I often wonder what my purpose is. And maybe it’s just to teach people that they can start over And Over Again.”

Noi continue, “And that we all deserve to have the most beautiful existence here, the most profound love, all of our wildest dreams granted, despite it all or maybe bc of it all.”

Striking a model pose in her yellow bikini top and white bikini bottoms, Noi wrote, “How to dream another dream.”

Noi Phommasak shares how Siracha’s wedding speech brought her to tears

In her posts, Noi also mentioned her sibling Michael, who also goes by Siracha.

Noi reflected on Siracha’s speech at her wedding to Steve Moy writing, “His speech brought me to tears when he said ‘noi is finally doing something for herself’ it was the first time I had ever seen him cry.”

“I didn’t realize how much I poured into others, until this moment.”

Noi also shared a photo of herself in a pink bikini with a white bucket hat as she added, “These days I try to give myself the same amount of live I give others.

“This is new for me, but I am learning everyday,” Noi expressed.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.