Noi Phommasak shares what she used to hate about herself and how she’s grown

Noi Phommasak has been focusing on the positive after overcoming a tough season of loss.

This year, Noi dealt with a divorce and the death of her beloved dog, Sushi.

Noi appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston, where she was matched with Steve Moy.

Noi and Steve appeared to be the strongest couple of their season for a while, with Noi using the L-word with Steve on the honeymoon.

Despite their strong start, issues began to plague Steve and Noi’s relationship throughout the process.

The couple said yes to staying married on Decision Day but ultimately divorced after the show.

Noi has since continued to engage with followers on social media. She shares posts applauding her strength as well as her sensitivity.

Noi Phommasak appreciates how she loves people

Noi took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie and a message.

In the photo, Noi posed in a car with a pair of sunglasses and a strapless top. She also wore hoop earrings and a delicate silver necklace that spelled Sushi in honor of her late pet.

In the text over the photo, Noi admitted that she used to hate an aspect of her character but has learned to love the very quality she used to hate.

Noi wrote, “I used to hate being so sensitive but I’ve come to appreciate how I love the ppl I love & how easily I fall apart thinking of them. it’s as if the love pours out of me & I can’t contain it.”

Married at First Sight Season 14 produced one lasting couple

Noi’s Married at First Sight season started with five couples but ended with only one couple remaining married to this day.

The first couple to divorce was Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman. The pair had one of the shortest marriages in MAFS history, calling it quits shortly after their tense and uncomfortable honeymoon.

The four remaining couples said yes to staying married on Decision Day; however, two of those couples were broken up by the time of the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher, as well as Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, announced their divorce at the reunion and appeared to have had some nasty arguments leading to the downfall of their relationships.

After their season wrapped, Steve and Noi made their divorce public through messy social media exchanges.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson surprised viewers by saying yes to staying married on Decision Day and have remained married since.

