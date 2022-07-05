Noi Phommasak gets leggy in a pastel minidress and bikini

Noi Phommasak appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak is proving to be one of Married at First Sight’s most fashionable members.

Recently, Noi posed in a pastel dress and a bikini that put her slender figure on display.

Rocking soft green and pale pink, Noi added a splash of color to her summer outings.

Noi Phommasak works her angles in green

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram stories to share pretty photos in a green dress.

Placing one hand on her voluminous dyed tresses and another on her leg, Noi jutted out her hip and flaunted her legs in a pastel green dress.

The dress featured long sleeves but still bared lots of skin around her chest and torso.

Noi gave herself some height in neutral-toned high heels as she posed on top of stairs with shades of gold and black and greenery behind her.

Noi added another photo of the dress to her Instagram stories as she placed one hand on her hip and looked off to the side with a smile, showing off the dress at a slightly different angle.

Along with the photo, Noi wrote, “My swan song.”

Noi Phommasak enjoys beach day in pink bikini

Noi bared even more skin when she hit the beach to dance and do cartwheels with friends.

Sharing a photo by the sea shore, Noi again worked her angles by poking out a leg and arching her back with one hand up by her face. Her other hand clutched her white bucket hat and sunglasses.

Noi looked pretty in pastel, wearing a soft-colored low-cut bikini top and strappy bottoms, flattering her petite frame.

Noi completed the look with a necklace and her long hair flowing down as she posed with the ocean and a clear blue sky behind her.

After wrapping her season of Married at First Sight, Noi remains one of just two couples to stay together from the Boston cast.

While four Boston couples said yes on Decision Day, by the time of the reunion, Noi’s costars Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis, as well as Michael Morency and Jasmine Outar, revealed they had called it quits.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette split shortly after the honeymoon leaving only Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode, as well as Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy, still together.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.