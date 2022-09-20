Noi Phommasak debuts new fall hair color

Noi Phommasak debuted on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak traded her dyed blonde locks for a flattering darker hair color.

Looking ready for fall, Noi shared her hair transformation with her 41.9k Instagram followers.

Noi gained an increased following after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 14.

During the Boston season, Noi was matched with Steve Moy, and the pair were hopeful they could make their marriage work.

However, Noi and Steve eventually divorced.

Noi remains friends with the MAFS wives from her season and spent time with Alyssa Ellman while rocking her new hair.

Noi Phommasak dazzles with darker hair

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of her fall hair.

In one photo, Noi posed from behind while in the salon.

Noi’s hair was hanging down her back with loose waves in the new color. She wrote over the photo, “The final result,” while thanking her colorist.

In a second post to her Instagram Stories, Noi sat in her car and filmed a video as she practiced dramatic hair flips. The sun reflects on her hair showing the reddish tint to the dark hairdo.

After changing up her hair, Noi showed it off while attending an outdoor restaurant with her Married at First Sight Season 14 costar Alyssa Ellman.

Noi and Alyssa spent a lot of time together this summer, basking in the sun in bikinis for beach days.

For their recent brunch, Noi and Alyssa posed in dresses while smiling and giving peace signs in their brunette hair colors.

Noi Phommsak shares before and after video

Noi didn’t just debut her hair on Instagram Stories. She also shared a video on her main Instagram page.

The video began with Noi in her seat at the salon with her former hair color as music played in the background.

The video then cuts to Noi standing and turning away from the camera with her fresh fall look.

She captioned the video, “You know I’m all about the before and afters 🥳 Fall🍁 hair refresh courtesy of @mghairboston. Thank you, Leo! 🙏.”

After an eventful summer, it remains to be seen what lies in store for Noi in the fall.

With her active engagement on social media, the MAFS star will keep followers updated on her next chapter.

