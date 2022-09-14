Noi Phommasak channels Lady Gaga in pink hat

Noi Phommasak joined the Boston season of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak’s outfits show she loves feminine fashion, and her recent share highlighted her sense of style.

Noi’s latest outfit also drew comparisons to pop star Lady Gaga.

Married at First Sight viewers will recall Noi Phommasak appearing on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

Noi often wore pastels on the show as she navigated her marriage with Steve Moy.

While Noi and Steve got along better than some other couples from their season, they still couldn’t make their relationship last, and they divorced after their season wrapped.

Now, Noi often enjoys sharing her outfits and outings with friends and followers on social media, including her recent photo in a pretty pink hat.

Noi Phommasak takes selfie in pink hat

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie in her outfit.

The MAFS star appeared to be in a clothing boutique as she placed a hand on her hip and covered her face with her phone.

Noi wore all soft colors, including a white tank and white tennis shoes. She accessorized with several bracelets and a wide-brim hat in a pale pink color.

Noi posed a question to her followers, asking, “Guess which album cover I am ?!”

A follower guessed correctly, writing, “GAGA queen.”

Noi included a photo of Lady Gaga’s Joanne album where she wore a pink hat against a soft blue backdrop with her blonde hair hanging down, similar to Noi.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy divorced after Married at First Sight

Noi and Steve were matched on Married at First Sight Season 14.

Noi and Steve hit it off on their wedding day and seemed pleased with their match. As the season progressed, Steve and Noi had one of the smoother journeys. Early on, Noi even felt she had fallen in love with Steve and used the “L-word” with him during the honeymoon.

Finances and employment became one of the most significant issues for Noi and Steve, as Noi adamantly wanted Steve to get a job and provide an income since she didn’t want to be the breadwinner in the relationship.

Noi also was adamant about having three kids and living in her apartment after MAFS ended.

On Decision Day, Noi and Steve agreed to stay married, and Steve even proposed to Noi with a new diamond ring.

Noi and Steve were still together by the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion, but they ended up having a public falling out and ended their marriage.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.