Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Ellman rock bikinis on a boat

Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Ellman soak up the sun on the beach. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Ellman enjoyed a summer day at the beach.

The MAFS ladies became good friends after costarring on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

Both Noi and Alyssa’s relationships ended in tense divorces.

Alyssa and her MAFS spouse Chris Collette ended their marriage shortly after the honeymoon. Despite saying yes on Decision Day, Noi and ex-husband Steve Moy divorced and had a public falling out after their season.

After the rocky ends of their MAFS relationships, the ladies appear to enjoy post-marriage life.

Noi and Alyssa looked tan and smiley in their colorful bikinis as they posed in the water.

Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Ellman enjoy ‘sand bar days’

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram Stories to share videos and photos from her beach day with Alyssa.

In one post, Noi reshared a photo from Alyssa of the two on a boat in sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noi wore a white cap with her long dyed hair hanging down. She bared skin in a pink bikini top with blue trim and short denim shorts.

Alyssa wore a one-shoulder bikini top and pink and white bikini bottoms for the photo, writing “Sand Bar Days” over the smiley pic.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman accentuates her abs while dipped in water

Alyssa also took to her Instagram page to share a photo in the water while wearing that same one-shoulder bikini top and patterned bottoms.

The polarizing MAFS star gave her best model pose as she ran her fingers through her hair while posing on her knees in the water with a clear blue sky behind her.

Alyssa closed her eyes as she looked up toward the sun with her abs and tan visible.

She captioned the post with a dripping water emoji.

Alyssa’s followers and friends reacted to the post, including Noi.

Noi commented, “On gods day?!” with several shocked and affectionate emojis.

Alyssa replied, “the lords day.”

Other comments included a heart-eyed emoji, “Alright,” and “Gorgeous!! Can’t believe ur still single !!”

Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Noi also connected with her MAFS costars Katina Goode and Jasmina Outar this summer, calling them her ‘MAFS lovers’ after they delivered her some boba.

The MAFS Season 14 wives have continued the trend of MAFS ladies becoming good friends after their season’s end, no matter the outcome of their unconventional marriages.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.