Noella Bergener thanks people for giving her ‘much needed space’ amid RHOC firing

It has only been less than a week since Noella Bergener publicly announced she was leaving the Real Housewives of Orange County after only one season, but it looks like she is taking time to get used to her new life outside of Bravo.

The model-turned-reality star recently posted to her Instagram Stories, playing the song Healing by artist Matthew V, indicating that she is moving on from RHOC and into a new emotional space.

In her post, she thanked those closest to her for giving her much needed time to process her new reality.

Noella said she was ‘fired up’ after some time away

Last week, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong both announced separately that they would not be returning for Season 17 of RHOC. Noella and Jen both only starred in one season of the show, and fans were especially shocked that Noella would not be back.

Noella’s divorce and also her issues with many of her castmates were at the center of the drama last season, and many viewers thought she really carried the season.

It is not clear whether Noella decided to leave on her own or if Bravo fired her, but she took time over the weekend to get back to a good place mentally and thanked the people in her life for giving her the grace to do that.

Her Instagram post read, “Forever grateful to friends, family, and fans for giving this needed space at this moment. Heading home smarter and stronger… and fired up!!” In her exit post, Noella said she couldn’t wait to share what is next. Fans are left to wonder what could be on her horizon that she is fired up for, but we are certainly looking forward to it.

Why did Noella Bergener leave the show?

Many loyal Housewives fans believe there is only one person responsible for Noella no longer being on the show, and that person is Heather “Fancy Pants” Dubrow.

There is heavy speculation that Heather demanded Noella be fired, and fans think it is because Noella stood up to her all season long. What viewers find confusing is that Noella was such good television, a longtime Housewives fan, and knew the ins and outs of what it took to be a good reality star but was still fired. What could be behind that?

In my head, Heather approached production and gave them an ultimatum. "It's Noella or me." Production were like "But Heather, we can't fire the first and only woman of color to ever have been on the show, it makes us look racist." So Heather replied, "Fine, fire Jen too." #RHOC pic.twitter.com/JiHVkPsskU — The Real Housewives Of The World (@Wivesoftheworld) July 9, 2022

Noella was also the first Black Orange County Housewife and also the first bisexual Housewife, and Bravo has come under fire lately for its lack of diversity. Noella was a good Housewife on paper and on-screen, so where did it go wrong?

All roads lead to Heather, say the fans.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus on Bravo.