Noella Bergener strikes a sexy pose in crop top and mini skirt while out with new boyfriend

Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Noella Bergener is doing pretty well following her divorce from her husband, James Bergener. She has since moved on to a new relationship and recently shared a photo with her current beau, Bobby, while donning a sexy two-piece outfit.

In the caption of her social media post, Noella referred to Bobby as her “twin flame” and noted that life with him is “never boring.”

Noella spilled the beans about Bobby several weeks ago when she confessed to having someone special in her life but gave very few details about who he was.

However, the mom-of-two is no longer shy about showing off her new beau, and she just shared a photo of them enjoying a day out.

Noella Bergener strikes a sexy pose in a crop top and mini skirt

The Real Housewives of Orange County star appears to be in much better spirits than a few weeks ago, as she seemed happy in her latest Instagram photo.

When Noella initially dished on her relationship with Bobby, she didn’t admit that they were official but said they were just friends who kiss, but now she’s claiming him as her boyfriend.

Noella shared a post of her Bobby and a few friends as they spent the day at Daytona International Speedway. The reality TV personality has been a stylish addition to the OC cast, and she didn’t disappoint with her daytime attire despite going casual for the occasion.

Noella rocked a blue two-piece outfit that revealed plenty of skin. The tie-front blouse showed off her shoulders and midriff, while the thigh-skimming skirt showed off the model’s long legs. Noella completed the outfit with nude sandals and a matching crossbody bag.

The girlish ensemble was the polar opposite of Bobby and his friends, who displayed their tattoos in all-black ensembles. Bobby completed his rocker outfit with dark sunglasses and had his arm around Noella in the photo.

Noella Bergener talked about her boyfriend at the RHOC reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been showing off her boyfriend Bobby a lot more these days after opening up about their relationship at the reunion.

Noella confessed to the interesting gift he gave her for Christmas and noted, “He bought me an adult toy marketplace company. We just got it trademarked. It’s called Playland, and I’m very excited about it.”

Noella didn’t share what she gave to Bobby as his gift, but we know it’s not a stack of vaginas–like she gave to ex-husband James Bergener for his birthday.

The 36-year-old noted that Bobby is not into that.

“He considers anything with anybody cheating, so I think my stack days are retired,” confessed Noella.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.