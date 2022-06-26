Noella Bergener says costars were ‘jealous,’ plus returns to sugar daddy website

Noella Bergener says RHOC costars were jealous. Pic credit: @noellarhoc/Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener is dishing about the rocky relationship with her costars during her first season on the show, and she thinks there was some jealousy involved.

Noella’s recent comment is sure to ruffle the feathers of her castmates, but the outspoken newbie is not letting that prevent her from speaking her mind.

During a recent interview, the mom-of-two talked about her divorce, which became a major point of contention throughout the season.

After being caught off guard by her husband’s divorce filing, the other women grew frustrated with Noella’s constant conversations about the topic. However, she thinks there’s a reason for her castmates’ behavior.

Noella Bergener says RHOC costars were ‘jealous’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star didn’t bite her tongue during a recent interview when her castmates became a topic of conversation.

During a chat with Page Six, Noella talked about the agony she endured while filming the show as the demise of her marriage played out onscreen.

“It’s a weird world to be in. Like, my agony – people were almost jealous of it,” said Noella, who also opened up on the show about her son’s Autism diagnosis and her dad’s death. Noella, who has no problem sharing her life, got backlash from her castmates for constantly making everything about herself.

“The crazy thing was, a lot of times, some of these conversations were shut down, which is infuriating. Like, I’m grieving my active divorce and being shut down by women,” shared the 36-year-old.

“These other women are suddenly judging me because, like, three months ago, my husband just left, and I have a feeling about that day,” she continued. “How dare I not be done with that already and just stop with my annoying feelings and emotions!”

Noella Bergener is back on the sugar daddy website

During her interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County star also opened up about her divorce from James Bergener.

She noted that the divorce is final, but she and James still have to sort out spousal support and custody of their three-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Noella has other things on her mind as well–dating! It seems the Bravo star is single again after opening up about her new boyfriend, Bobby, during the reunion. Aside from deleting all photos of him from Instagram, she told the media outlet that she’s now looking for love again in a very familiar place.

After finding her husband James on Seeking.com, previously known as SeekingArrangment, Noella is back on the sugar daddy website as she attempts to find her new beau.

She confessed that the website’s concept of allowing people to “date up” appeals to her, so she’s giving the platform another try.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.