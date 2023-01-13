Noella Bergener ready for date night in houndstooth miniskirt and crop top

Noella Bergener stuns in a houndstooth set for a romantic date night. Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

The always stylish Noella Bergener recently wore a houndstooth two-piece set that had us doing a double take for all the right reasons.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum got dressed up for a date night with her boyfriend who was also clad in black.

Noella went all out in the black and white crop top, which she paired with a matching thigh-skimming miniskirt.

Instead of high heels, the fashionable model opted for a “rocker vibe” by adding black combat boots with silver studs.

Noella also had a knee-length, zebra print fur coat thrown over her shoulder while sporting black nails for the dramatic rocker-chic look.

The one-season Housewife styled her long dark hair parted on the side with thick voluminous curls framing her face. To complete the look she sported nude lips and dark smokey eyes.

Meanwhile, Noella’s boyfriend, Bobby Schubenski, posed beside her in ripped jeans, a black hoodie, and dark sunglasses.

The couple’s adorable dogs also showed off their best poses in the Instagram snap that Noella captioned, “Date night 🖤.”

RHOC star Noella Bergener gets rave reviews for her outfit

The Real Housewives of Orange County star got a slew of compliments on her post, with many people wanting details about her date night outfit.

“Looking gorgeous in your houndstooth, with your hounds!💖” said one Instagram user.

“Omg obsessed with your boots!!!! Who makes them?” queried someone else.

One of Noella’s Instagram followers already had plans to replicate the model’s ensemble for a very special occasion and noted, “I need the outfit deets! The houndstooth skirt and top set are perfect for my upcoming birthday weekend!”

Another commenter simply added, “This outfittt 😍😍.”

Noella Bergener promotes Ava’s Pet Palace

When Noella joined the show, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum made history as the first Black full-time Housewife in the franchise.

During her short stint on RHOC, she used her platform to promote Black-owned businesses by wearing outfits and accessories, also utilizing the services of Black entrepreneurs while filming.

However, it doesn’t stop there, as the mom of two also promotes those brands to her 98k followers on Instagram.

Some time ago, the avid dog lover shared a post with her adorable puppy, RiRi, surrounded by yummy dog treats to promote the innovative 15-year-old teenager, Ava, who founded the company.

The brand, known as Ava’s Pet Palace, makes organic and limited-ingredient treats for pets. Noella’s dog is a big fan of the Gone Bananas and the Peanutty Paws treats, and RiRi posed in her pink fur sweater while surrounded by the pink packages containing the gluten-free items.

“Happy Black Owned Friday. RiRi wants to share her must haves this holiday season,” wrote Noella in her Instagram post. “Special shout out to Ava, a very talented 14 year old girl, and creator of @avaspetpalace.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.