Noella Bergener opens up to Margaret Josephs about her biggest regret from RHOC Season 16

Noella Bergener and Margaret Josephs dish on their regrets. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener has gotten through her first season but not without her share of regrets.

It was certainly a wild ride for the newbie who received mixed reviews from viewers. Some loved the outspoken model and all her dramatics, while others felt she was trying too hard and had no desire to see her return for a second season.

As for her castmates, things started well enough between them and Noella, but by the end of the season most had a bone to pick with her, and they did just that at the reunion.

For now, we don’t know how Season 17 will fair or what the cast lineup will look like, but Noella might do a few things differently if she does make a return.

During a recent chat with seasoned Housewife Margaret Josephs, the 36-year-old revealed her biggest regret.

Noella Bergener shares her biggest RHOC regret with Margaret Josephs

Bravo’s latest Housewife to Housewife digital series recently brought together Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

The two women sat down for a chat and they spilled the tea on all things Housewives.

The ladies chatted about the most famous people that have slid into their DM’s, getting glam for filming, and they also opened up about her biggest regrets.

Noella admitted that “there was a moment on the reunion” that she would have done differently.

“I was on such good behavior because I really wanted to leave there with a spirit of healing and us being friends at the end of it,” explained Noella. “So I let a lot of things slide that haunt me still.”

Noella continued to dish about those post-reunion regrets and admitted that she wished she would have spoken out during certain moments when she remained silent.

“I just wish that I was in a stronger position where I could speak my mind a little bit more,” she added.

Margaret Josephs doesn’t have any RHONJ regrets

Meanwhile, the question was also thrown out to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs who was involved in a lot of drama during Season 12.

Margaret drove the final nail in the coffin of her friendship with Teresa Giudice as she continued to question Luis Ruelas despite the OG’s attempt to stop her. However, the 55-year-old has no regrets about that.

“I pretty much say everything I wanna say…” admitted Margaret. “Sometimes, I think I say too much.”

“I don’t regret saying anything and I don’t think I have anything else to say to anybody. I think I said it all,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.