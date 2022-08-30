Noella Bergener is out for a date night with her boyfriend in a leggy leather dress

Noella Bergener and boyfriend Bobby attend a fundraiser for his birthday date night. Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

Former Real Housewife of Orange County Noella Bergener is no longer on the hit Bravo show, but she is still very much active on social media.

She gained a huge fan following during her only season on the show, and viewers love the way she stood up to the other Housewives, especially when she went toe-to-toe with Orange County Queen Bee, Heather Dubrow.

Noella was fired by Bravo producers in July, along with Dr. Jen Armstrong, and fans were shocked because Noella brought most of the drama all season. Viewers started to turn on Bravo for this decision, as Noella was the first Black and also the first bisexual Orange County Housewife.

Noella took her firing in stride, and continues to live her life as a newly divorced woman and single mother. She has had an on-and-off relationship with musician and business owner, Bobby Schubenski, and they recently celebrated his 34th birthday at a club in LA.

Not only was it a birthday party for Bobby; it was also a fundraiser for an organization in the music industry that grants wishes for kids and adults with life-threatening illnesses, called Living the Dream.

Noella was dressed to impress as usual, and looked like a vamp vixen in solid black, matching her man.

RHOC: Noella Bergener was sexy in black leather

Noella and Bobby spent a date night at the Troubadour, a music club in West Hollywood, for his birthday.

Noella looked rock star chic in a shiny black leather dress with spaghetti straps. She channeled her modeling days by showing off her long legs with the ultra-short look. Black heels completed the jaw-dropping ensemble.

She wore her classic black hair in a high ponytail, which allowed her to showcase the earrings that flowed down her neck.

During the Season 16 reunion, Noella announced her relationship with Bobby, and revealed that he even bought her an adult toy company for Christmas. The pair split briefly in June, and vowed to remain close friends, but friends must not have been enough, as the couple is back together now.

Noella said she has no interest in going back to Bravo

When Noella was fired from RHOC, she claimed that the environment at Bravo was toxic, and that there were many “back door dealings” and manipulation. She expressed interest in finding a way to tell her story without being on Real Housewives.

Rumors have long circulated that Heather Dubrow was giving Bravo an ultimatum to fire Noella – it was either her or Noella. Heather has vehemently denied any such behavior, but fans found it curious that Noella was still fired after she provided the explosive drama that the show desperately needed.

Regardless of her status as a Housewife, Noella is still living a fabulous life in Orange County, and having a great time doing it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.