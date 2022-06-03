Noah Thompson says he almost quit American Idol during the season

Noah Thompson singing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Noah Thompson never felt like he belonged on American Idol.

However, he stuck with it and ended up shocking the world when he won it all, and over people with more experience and arguably better voices.

After winning the season, he seemed as shocked as everyone, but then he was ready to go back home, and it wasn’t a moment too soon.

Now, Noah has described his experience on the show and how he wanted to go home, but he is also glad that he stuck it out.

Noah Thompson on his American Idol experience

Noah repeated the story that fans already saw if they watched American Idol’s 20th anniversary season.

He didn’t sign himself up for the competition and he didn’t think that he was good enough or that he belonged there.

“I had got started in this competition by Arthur – everyone knows the story,” Noah told The Logan Banner. “Basically, I got thrown into this competition and it wasn’t my choice.”

“Don’t get me wrong – I’m grateful for it now, but throughout it, I hated leaving my family behind.”

Fans got to see this family, which included a one-year-old son named Walker and his girlfriend, Angel. Noah had said on the show that he was missing all the important milestones of his son’s life, but he felt it was something he needed to do for his son’s future.

Noah said that he still considered leaving during the season.

“Part of me just wanted to leave the show, but I’m very glad I didn’t,” he said in the interview.

“I had a lot of family and friends who uplifted me and made sure I didn’t make the wrong decision. I’m grateful for everyone around me, really.”

What is next for American Idol winner Noah Thompson?

Noah said that he had a lot of help on the show and that the judges seemed really to care about what was best about the three finalists. He even said that he had a special bond with Lionel Richie, who Noah said “helped me in a lot of ways.”

Noah went back home when things were over with, but he said that he is excited to see what is next in his musical career.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and playing shows and meeting people and writing some songs – that’s what I’m working on right now, Noah told the Logan Banner. “I’m not saying I’m a good songwriter or anything, but you got to start somewhere.”

“It all takes time. This all has been a huge learning experience for me.”

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in 2023 to ABC.