Noah Thompson reveals the first thing he wanted to do after American Idol

Noah Thompson on American Idol finale. Pic credit: ABC

When a lot of people win American Idol, the first thing that they want to do is get started on their new career.

While they were at one time aspiring singers, they now have a chance to record music and get it out to the fans to hear. It is time to get their careers started after years of only dreaming.

However, when Noah Thompson won American Idol, he had a much different outlook on his near future.

He just wanted to go back home.

Noah Thompson goes back home after American Idol

Some of the singers who have already been eliminated from American Idol have started recording new music, have performed concerts, and are trying to break into the crowded music industry.

With an American Idol win, Noah has a clear path to getting his start in the country music industry, but that is not at the forefront of his mind.

In an interview with Courier Journal, Noah said he just wanted to go back home.

“I am back home, finally, This is the best state on earth,” Noah said. “There is no place like home, I just love all of Kentucky.”

This makes all the sense in the world. Noah and his girlfriend Angel Dixon have a 13-month-old son named Walker. While Noah was competing on American Idol, he missed his son learning to walk for the first time. He also said his son had grown more and more after he saw him.

Noah Thompson isn’t recording new music right now. He doesn’t even write his own music, so his journey to country music might be a tougher road than others who could have won – possibly a reason that the fans voted for him, an underdog, to win it all.

Noah Thompson’s road to American Idol

Luke Bryan said that he felt Noah won because of his humble nature and small-town story. A lot of other competitors will have an easier time getting music out there, despite not winning, and Noah will now have some assistance.

This plays into his story as well, since it was his best friend who signed Noah up since he didn’t think he would have a chance. At his audition, his buddy Arthur Johnson said that Noah wasn’t born to hang drywall.

When Noah returned home, he got a big surprise. A new sign was put up that called Lawrence County the “Home of Country Music’s Noah Thompson.”

“I am going to be on that sign one day,” Noah said. “I’d say it all the time, never knowing how in the world that would happen.”

American Idol awarded him $250,000 and a record deal. However, right now he wants to just relax and spend time with his family. Soon, though, he wants to start writing his own songs and get started on his career.

“I am going to take some time to be with my family and let this all sink in and then I can’t wait to get started writing some of my own songs, working on an album and getting out there playing shows,” Noah said.

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2023.