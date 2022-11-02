Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer say ‘come play’ in spooky matching costumes

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer were feeling the Halloween spirit with their creepy costumes this year.

The beloved Bachelor in Paradise couple went all out while paying tribute to characters from an iconic 1980 horror film.

Abigail and Noah dressed up in dresses to channel the twin girls from The Shining.

The pair’s matching costumes were loved by their friends and followers, who reacted to their Halloween posts with thousands of likes.

Fans are also happy to see that Noah and Abigail are still going strong after finding love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

While the two didn’t get engaged in the BIP Season 7 finale, they managed to rekindle post-show and have since moved in together.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer channel The Shining twins

Noah Erb took to Instagram to share chilling photos of his and Abigail’s matching costumes.

In the opening photo, Abigail and Noah stared directly at the camera, wearing short blue dresses with white floral detailing on the sleeves and pink ribbon wrapped around their waists.

The couple completed the look with lacey white knee-high socks, black flats, and their hair in middle parts with blue butterfly clips.

In the second slide, Noah posted a photo of their spooky inspiration, sharing a scene of the twins from The Shining who also held hands while staring.

Noah and Abigail broke character in the final slide as they smiled in their killer costumes.

Noah captioned the post, “Come play with us,” with a ghost emoji.

Abigail and Noah continue to deliver when it comes to couple’s costumes, as the pair previously dressed up as Scooby-Doo and Shaggy.

Abigail Heringer shares amusing Halloween videos with Noah Erb

Abigail Heringer also shared several videos of the pair in their costumes on TikTok.

In one video, Abigail showed their costume transformation as the couple began the video in casual clothes before abruptly cutting to their haunting Halloween costumes.

In another video, Abigail admired Noah as he casually walked around the kitchen in his dress. She captioned the post, “That’s my man.”

Abigail also teased Noah as a “hot new bombshell” in his dress and hair clip.

Abigail wrote along with the post, “I’d swipe right any day, ” proving she’s still as in love with Noah as ever.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.