Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer celebrate one-year anniversary

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer are still going strong after finding love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Recently, the beloved couple reached a milestone as they celebrated one year together.

Many Bachelor in Paradise couples celebrate their anniversaries in the summer, since that is when they filmed their seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Noah and Abigail’s one-year anniversary is a bit later in July as the pair rekindled after filming their season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will recall that Noah and Abigail immediately hit it off during their season but chose to split before the finale.

After rekindling, the two are as in love as ever, and both Abigail and Noah took to social media to share sweet reflections and exchanges regarding their anniversary.

Abigail Heringer reflects on year-long relationship with ‘lover boy’ Noah Erb

Abigail Heringer took to Instagram to share a compilation video of sweet and lighthearted moments from her relationship with Noah Erb.

The video began with Noah in the water during one of their many scenic trips. The video then cut to clips of Noah laughing, rowing, eating, driving, and showing affection to Abigail through hugs and kisses.

Abigail captioned the post, “1 year with my lover boy,” and included a teary-eyed emoji and an orange heart.

Abigail also played Taylor Swift’s song Lover over the video to add to the lovey content.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Abigail Heringer’s touching post

Many of Abigail’s friends, fans, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars responded to the post, with the post currently garnering over 44k likes.

Noah Erb reacted to the post and expressed loving the last year with Abigail, writing, “Best 365 days ever, love you babe.”

Abigail’s good friend and fellow The Bachelor Season 25 costar Serena Pitt commented, “Love you both.”

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Justin Glaze commented, “Um okay CUTE.”

Ivan Hall and Chasen Nick, from The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, commented with warm and fuzzy emojis.

Abigail’s Bachelor Nation bestie and model Chelsea Vaughn commented, “You guys,” with two heart-eye emojis.

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Demar Jackson wrote, “Happy 1 year yall!!”

Bachelor Nation clearly felt the love shared between Noah and Abigail as the pair continue to build a life together.

