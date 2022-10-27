Nina Serebrova brought the heat to Miami in a stunning bikini. Pic credit: @ninaserebrova/Instagram

Nina Serebrova showed off her incredible figure as she soaked up the Miami sun for her latest sizzling selfie.

The Belarusian beauty looked phenomenal as she slipped into a tiny turquoise bikini that showed plenty of skin.

Nina has established herself as an internet sensation, and those who follow her will know just why.

The 36-year-old is not shy about showing off her incredible abs and killer curves.

You can find a ton of snaps of Nina living her best life on her Instagram, along with sizzling bikini snaps.

For her latest post, Nina shared two sultry shots modeling a tiny bikini to promote Bang Energy to her 3.6 million followers.

Nina Serebrova wows in tiny turquoise bikini

In the series of snaps, Nina exuded elegance and sex appeal as she rocked a turquoise-colored bikini, accentuating her supple waist.

The influencer’s bikini top boasted a cutout across the chest to show a tasteful amount of skin while also showing off her toned midriff.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brunette posed up a storm as she stood in front of a giant tropical tree with a genuinely stunning backdrop of Miami behind her.

The beauty teamed the bikini with an oversized white shirt which added a touch of casualness to the sexy ensemble.

To complete her ensemble, Nina styled her silky locks into a slicked-back bun with a middle parting.

She also applied some makeup, including a shimmery highlighter, sky-high lashes, and mascara.

For a final touch, she dabbed a subtle shade of pink color to her famous plump lips.

Next to Nina was a selection of Bang Energy drinks, which she mentioned in the caption.

Within 11 hours, the brunette bombshell’s snapshots managed to rack up thousands of likes and over 200 comments.

As expected, many fans flooded the comments section to say how amazing she looked in the swimsuit.

“Left me mesmerized,” one admirer wrote.

Another added, “you look amazing.”

Fans of the model took to the comments to praise her. Pic credit: @nina serebrova/Instagram

“Absolutely lovely,” a third commented, followed by two love heart emojis.

Nina seems to know what her 3.6 million followers like to see, with the stunner giving them a lot of content to get excited about recently.

Nina sends hearts racing with lingerie snap

In August, Nina looked sensational in a black lingerie set from Pretty Little Thing.

The top half, a corset-like bra, had a strapless design that left plenty of skin on show and delicate lace detailing.

As she worked the camera and smoldered down the lens, Nina teamed her upper undergarment with a pair of matching bottoms.

These stunning pants at high on her sides, showcasing her hourglass figure.