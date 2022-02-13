Nikki Bella gives new update on DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev’s illness

Nikki Bella updates DWTS fans on Artem. Pic credit: @thenikkibella/Instagram

Artem Chigvintsev left the Dancing with the Stars tour after he contracted COVID-19, but then things got much worse.

Artem planned to return, but when he didn’t, Brie Bella told reporters that what Artem had was a lot worse than just COVID.

It has been a few weeks now, and Artem is still down sick.

Nikki Bella was on the red carpet with the Fanatics Super Bowl 2022 party and a reporter asked about Artem.

It turns out he is still very ill.

Nikki Bella was asked about her fiancé’s condition at the red carpet of the Super Bowl party.

“He still has pneumonia. Monday or Tuesday we’ll get [another] update,” Bella told Page Six.

“He gets his lungs rescanned and we’ll find out if they’re better. The swellings gone down so, fingers crossed. We’re praying really hard that we get good news.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

This has been a tough road for Artem. COVID is tough enough, but it can bring on other medical issues, and for Artem it was pneumonia.

Artem has been ill for over three weeks now

Artem had checked in 10 days ago, and at that time he was still suffering from pneumonia.

“I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia,” he shared. “So I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two.”

“Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that’s where I’m at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.”

Artem pulled out of the Dancing with the Stars 20022 tour back on January 20.

This means that he has been suffering from a combination of COVID and pneumonia for 24 days now.

The good news is that he hasn’t spread this to either Nikki Bella or their baby boy, both of whom remain healthy.

Nikki competed in the WWE Royal Rumble the weekend after Artem announced his illness. Nikki’s sister Brie went on to appear in the hit reality show The Real Dirty Dancing after the announcement.

Nikki seems to be using the Super Bowl weekend to catch a break.

It also sounds like Artem is healthy enough to be watching the babies, along with Brie’s husband and AEW star Bryan Danielson.

“It’s daddy daycare this weekend … no kids, spicy margs, no babies,” Nikki said of her and Brie’s plans. “Mamas gone wild, daddy daycare.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.