Nikki Bella explains why she and Artem are not planning second baby yet

WWE Hall of Fame star Nikki Bella and her husband, Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, had a young son already.

While Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella has two kids already, Nikki said that she and Artem are not planning a second baby yet.

In an episode of “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher, Nikki explained why a second baby isn’t coming anytime soon.

Nikki Bella on having a second child

When fans learned that Nikki Bella wasn’t planning on having a second child right now, most figured it was her idea. On Total Bellas, Nikki had said that she had her hands full enough with her one son and couldn’t see having two like her sister.

However, on her podcast, Nikki said it was Artem’s idea to wait to have a second child – if they, in fact, do have another.

“We got in a big, detailed conversation about it. Because I was like, ‘You know, I do have baby fever, but I don’t know. Is right now right? Maybe do you want to try for a girl?’” Nikki said. “And actually, Artem was like, ‘We need to wait,’”

“[Artem] prefers to wait a few years,” she revealed.

According to Nikki, Artem wanted their son Matteo (now 22 months old) to get older before adding to their family.

“How our life is right now with work, with Mateo and his age and the attention we give him — [Artem]’s like, ‘Wait until he is four.’ And I was like, ‘I’m good with that,’” Nikki said.

Artem also said that he didn’t want to leave and do Dancing with the Stars while Nikki was at home pregnant alone.

This will also allow them to get married and settle into that life before having a second child.

This is a switch from Artem’s original desires

It was just in April when Nikki Bella had a very different story. At the time, she said she had no plans to have another baby, even though Artem wanted a second child.

“For me, no. I think Artem hopes for something different and wishes for that,” Nikki said at the time. “You never know what the future can hold, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon. God, I hope not. I am so tired.”

It seems that the “baby fever” happened in the two months since she made those comments.

Sadly, while Nikki and Artem are planning to get married this fall and will likely film the wedding for television, it will be without Artem’s family.

Artem and Nikki had postponed their wedding due to COVID-19 and then wanted to move it to Paris to allow Artem’s parents to attend. However, with his parents living in Russia, there is little chance they will be able to attend, so the couple will have the wedding without them.

