Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi spills moments that didn’t make it to OG Jersey Shore series: ‘We were so crazy’

The original cast of Jersey Shore shot plenty of footage that never made it air claimed Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi talked about many moments that didn’t make it to the original MTV series.

In fact, most ended up on the cutting room floor.

She spoke of her six seasons of work on the reality television series in an interview for the podcast This is Paris, hosted by Paris Hilton and Hunter March. Nicole admitted that plenty of incidents would have made for good television but were not added into the final one-hour cut of each episode.

The first six seasons starred Nicole and castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Angelina Pivarnick.

The cast filmed at the Jersey Shore house located in Seaside Heights for four of those seasons throughout that time period. The other two, the group traveled to Miami, Florida, and Italy. At the Seaside Heights house, many of the iconic moments of the series took place and many more never made it to air.

Nicole shared with Paris and Hunter that there was enough material for fans to enjoy for more seasons if MTV had wanted to continue with the series further than its original run.

Nicole Polizzi revealed just how much footage was shot

With all of the drama and craziness included in the first six seasons of the series, fans were left to believe that nothing else could have rattled the then group of twenty-somethings who lived and loved together for the better part of five years.

During Season One of the series, the castmates of Jersey Shore dealt with a lot of tense situations, like Pauly's stalker.

“You’re always being watched, and we filmed 24/7 for like a month and a half, so we were in that house for like, you know, 40 to 50 days, and there’s just so much footage going on, especially when we were drinking, and the show was only an hour-long,” she revealed.

“They could literally probably do another four seasons of what didn’t make it,” Nicole claimed.

During that time, she admitted that as a group, everyone was “so crazy.”

“There was so much going on, and honestly, I’m glad a lot of things didn’t make it because we were awful,” she noted.

What was left on the Jersey Shore cutting room floor?

With the amount of film the MTV production crew shot, there was plenty of drama left out of the series.

One of the most memorable moments that made it to the show was the drama surrounding the note Snooki and Jenni wrote to Sammi regarding Ronnie's behavior.

Jersey Shore was heavy on partying and good times. Still, plenty of drama between the roommates, including Nicole and Jenni’s fight with Sammi, Mike’s personality shifts, Angelina’s exit from the house, and Ronnie and Sammi’s toxic relationship, to name a few.

“I feel like there was a couple fights between the girls that didn’t get in. Probably a lot of the drama, but I feel like they got more of the big stories like the girls fighting, like fist fighting, and then Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] going crazy with Sam [Giancola],” said the reality television star.

But if you think Snooki has any regrets or if she would go back and change anything, you are wrong.

She joked that she would advise her younger self to continue to go out and have a good time.

“I would say keep drinking b***h, keep enjoying it because you are going to get pregnant at 24, and everything is going to change,” she laughed.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.