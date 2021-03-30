Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shows off spectacular shape, shares what she’s most proud of

Nicole Polizzi shared the things she was most proud of in a new Instagram upload. Pic credit: Instagram/Nicole Polizzi

Former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her spectacular shape and shared what she is most proud of in a new Instagram post.

Nicole kicked up her heels in a cute outfit which consisted of a gray sweatshirt with white block lettering atop it. She paired that with tight black leggings that stopped at her ankle. The addition of fuzzy multicolored slippers took her outfit to a fun and casual level.

She held what appeared to be a Starbucks Chai Latte in her right hand. Her eyes were closed as she made a peace sign with her left fingers.

Nicole styled her long tresses into two cute pigtails atop her head. These framed a face that displayed artfully applied makeup.

The Snooki Shop owner and operator appeared to be very satisfied with herself as she exclaimed to her followers that she was very proud of the fact that she was dressed, had on makeup, her home was clean and her children were doing her schoolwork.

Nicole ended her caption with the words, “OKAY MAWMA!”

Fellow Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese pointed out one very important detail

Nicole’s bestie and fellow “meatball” Deena Cortese picked up on one important detail in the image that her pal did not address.

Deena Nicole and Jenni Farley commented on their pal’s Instagram photo in two distinct and encouraging ways. Pic credit: Instagram

Deena claimed her pal was a “skinny little thing” noting how fit and toned Nicole’s body appeared.

Jenni encouraged her friend to “get it” after reading all she had accomplished so far this morning.

Will Nicole return to join her pals for the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

Nicole quit the MTV reality series in late 2019 after filming scenes during Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

The reality star and businesswoman revealed the news by sharing the latest episode of her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey, on Instagram.

The bombshell reveal came during the podcast. Nicole remarked that the show has changed from its initial premise of a group of people getting together for fun and good times. She said that now, “everything is so serious.”

Nicole did not appear on the first half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show starred her longtime friends and former co-stars Jenni, Deena, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Also appearing that season were Lauren Sorrentino, Christopher Bucker, and Nikki Hall.

Rumor has it Nicole may appear on the second half of Season 4 after it was reported that Nicole and Angelina filmed scenes for what appeared to be MTV’s cameras in a Northern New Jersey restaurant reported People Magazine.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.