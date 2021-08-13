Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sells luxe New Jersey beach house featured on their reality show

Nicole Polizzi has sold her luxe waterfront home in New Jersey and amassed a tidy profit. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has sold the luxe New Jersey waterfront property she and her husband Jionni LaValle renovated on their short-lived television series, Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip.

She and Jionni purchased the property in 2015.

The gorgeous waterfront property was seen regularly on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s Instagram feed.

The New York Post reported the following details about the home. The residence has five bedrooms and two and one-half baths and is located in Brick, New Jersey, and is 4,792-square-feet in total.

The couple “flipped” the home from one that needed a lot of TLC to a showstopper of a residence.

Its major concerns at the time were water damage. Nicole and Jionni worked with contractors to redo the deck, plumbing, and modernizing the interior,

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicole Polizzi’s shore home was orignally featured on the FYI network

The series which documented the flip was a nine-episode special that showed the work put into the project, which took two months to complete.

They initially purchased the property for $375,000, said The Post, and spent $100,000 in renovations.

The property sold for $740,000, which means that the couple made a profit of $265,000.

For the initial renovation a friendly affair, Jionni’s friend Carmine was employed as the couple’s realtor, and pal Joe was their contractor.

Nicole and Jionni have a knack for home renovation

This was the second time the couple has worked together on a home design project.

Their first project was their luxe home in Florham Park, New Jersey, where they moved in 2015. Prior to this, the couple lived in the basement of Jionni’s mother’s home. It certainly was an upgrade for the couple who resided with Jionni’s family with their two children Lorenzo and Giovanna.

“That’s what made us fall in love with it,” Nicole said to The Post. “Jionni was all about the construction and moving rooms around, making them smaller and bigger. Then once it was all done, I came in and designed everything. It’s really fun; it’s a hobby of ours.”

Nicole has become an integral part of the neighborhood business community as well. Her original brick-and-mortar store, The Snooki Shop, originally opened in Madison, New Jersey, in 2018. It then moved to a larger location in 2021. She also opened up a second storefront in Beacon, New York, in late 2020. The business carries clothing, accessories, jewelry, and other items that Nicole hand-picks for her customers.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.