Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi says feud between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas is talk of New Jersey

Snooki spills some tea on the latest RHONJ drama. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Christopher Smith/AdMedia

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has weighed in on the feud between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga, saying New Jersey can’t stop talking about it.

Snooki knows first-hand what it’s like to be involved in a headline-making feud, as she’s had her fair share of them since debuting on Jersey Shore back in 2009.

This time, Snooki isn’t the focus, but her home state and the current drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey are taking center stage.

In August, Joe and Melissa skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas after a heated falling out amid filming the finale of RHONJ Season 13.

The move has had social media buzzing for weeks.

Now Snooki has spilled some tea on the hot topic, including how it has impacted her.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi claims Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas feud is talk of New Jersey

While promoting Messyness Season 2, Snooki spoke with Page Six about the RHONJ chaos taking over the Garden State.

“I live in Jersey, like, literally so close to [Gorga]. A lot of people are talking about that,” she expressed.

Snooki lives with her husband and three kids in Toms River, New Jersey. The reality TV star admitted that so many people are talking about it that the topic is everywhere she goes in town.

There’s no escaping it, which makes it challenging for Snooki because of her close relationship with Melissa and Joe and knowing Teresa too.

While Snooki knows full well the feud will make for good television when The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 hits airwaves, on a real-life level, it’s sad.

“I mean, thinking about them as friends and how now they have that turmoil, it’s sad because I’m such a family person, and that sucks,” Snooki shared with the website.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi won’t ever be on RHONJ

For years the rumor mill has been buzzing that Snooki would trade in Jersey Shore to join The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

However, Andy Cohen, an executive producer on RHONJ, and Snooki have firmly denied she would ever be on the show despite being close with a couple of cast members.

Andy has said in the past Snooki isn’t a good fit because she’s too recognizable from the Jersey Shore franchise.

Snooki revealed that she doesn’t want to be a Housewife because of the drama. She’s happy to stick with Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The real-life drama between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice has become the talk of the Garden State, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi declaring it has “reached every corner” of her neighborhood. Season 13 of RHONJ will be one crazy season, that is for sure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.