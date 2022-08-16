Nicole Scherzinger shows off curves in a skintight dress after The Masked Singer taping

Nicole Scherzinger shows off her famous curves in a tight dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Nicole Scherzinger is turning heads after wearing an eye-catching look for a recent taping of The Masked Singer.

The 44-year-old singer was spotted exiting a taping in Los Angeles over the weekend, and her outfit was everything.

Nicole wowed fans in a skintight pink dress with a tan stripe down the side and orange accents that showed off every curve.

The off-the-shoulder sleeves gave the dress a bit of a plunging look, highlighting Nicole’s sun-kissed shoulders as she made her way from the studio.

The Pussycat Dolls singer went full glam, wearing her makeup in a dramatic style with smokey eyes and a full red lip. She accessorized with big, pink hoop earrings and chunky platform sandals.

Nicole has been on the judges’ panel of The Masked Singer since the show began in 2019.