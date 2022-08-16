Nicole Scherzinger shows off curves in a skintight dress after The Masked Singer taping

Nicole Scherzinger shows off her famous curves in a tight dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency
Nicole Scherzinger is turning heads after wearing an eye-catching look for a recent taping of The Masked Singer.
The 44-year-old singer was spotted exiting a taping in Los Angeles over the weekend, and her outfit was everything.
Nicole wowed fans in a skintight pink dress with a tan stripe down the side and orange accents that showed off every curve.
The off-the-shoulder sleeves gave the dress a bit of a plunging look, highlighting Nicole’s sun-kissed shoulders as she made her way from the studio.
The Pussycat Dolls singer went full glam, wearing her makeup in a dramatic style with smokey eyes and a full red lip. She accessorized with big, pink hoop earrings and chunky platform sandals.
Nicole has been on the judges’ panel of The Masked Singer since the show began in 2019.
Just days before wowing fans in her form-fitting pink dress,
Nicole Scherzinger showed off photos from a Hawaiian vacation.
It was a throwback photo that Nicole clearly liked, and it wowed her fans too.
In it, the Buttons singer sizzled in a black bikini top with a plunging neckline paired with a figure-hugging black skirt.
She hugged influencer Bretman Rock and captioned the photo, “Take me back to Hawaii with my fellow Filipino @bretmanrock.”
The Masked Singer star works hard on her fitness
It’s no secret that Nicole Scherzinger is a very busy woman, but one thing she always makes time for is staying in shape.
She makes looking incredible look easy, but it’s obvious by watching some of her workout videos that the Don’t Cha singer works hard for those famous curves.
Steering away from her glamour photos and bikini shots for a moment,
Nicole wore a sports bra and colorful spandex leggings for an intense workout that had her 5.3 million Instagram followers in awe.
She captioned the video, “Hope everyone had a good Monday! Practice makes…improvement.” In it, the singer, dancer, and host showed off her amazing fitness with a series of squats, lunges, and other strenuous exercises with grace and ease.
Nicole managed to work up quite a sweat with the difficult workout but never missed a beat.
The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c on FOX. Leave a Comment