Nicole Scherzinger slides into the weekend in style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Nicole Scherzinger served up a sizzling look for her fans on social media as she slid into the weekend with style.

The Masked Singer judge showed off her moves as she transitioned from casual to smoking hot.

The video posted on Instagram initially showed Nicole with her hair in a messy bun while clad in white pajama pants, a belly-baring white top, and a white robe.

However, she didn’t keep the bedtime ensemble on for too long, as she had more glamorous plans in store for the weekend.

The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer blew her nose in a hand towel and then walked away.

She then turned around and slid toward the camera instantly switching out of her casual outfit and into a skimpy black ensemble as the song Unholy by Sam Smith played in the background.

The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger sizzles black outfit

Nicole’s smooth transition from drab to fab resulted in a jaw-dropping outfit to include a strappy bra with a plunging neckline.

The black bra featured straps across the bust and had a small cutout detail in the front, while black sheer netting covered the nude fabric underneath.

That was paired with high-waist velvet shorts in black and covered in silver rhinestones.

The singer pulled the outfit together with sheer stockings and a long black trenchcoat that fell above her knees.

Meanwhile, her jet-black hair was styled in loose curls and flowed down her shoulders as Nicole paused and struck a pose for her 5.4 million Instagram followers.

Nicole Scherzinger enjoys Boxbollen workout

It’s hard to ignore Nicole Scherzinger’s amazing body, which she keeps fit and lean by working out, eating well, and dancing.

However, she also finds other creative ways to keep her body in tip-top shape, like utilizing the new physical activity game, Boxbollen.

The Masked Singer judge is the latest celebrity to endorse the hot physical activity, touted as the “most fun workout of the year.”

Boxbollen workout utilizes a strap tied around the head with a string and a red ball attached, and the aim is to punch the ball and avoid getting hit. It is said to improve focus, reflexes, and body control.

A few days ago, Nicole shared a video as she tried her hand at the game and wrote in her caption, “@boxbollen is super fun, competitive and a great workout!”

“We love playing games with family & friends during the holidays and this is our new favorite! Give it a try and get involved 👊🏽🥊@boxbollen #ad #boxbollen #theboxball,” she added.

The Masked Singer is currently on hiatus on Fox.