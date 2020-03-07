Nicole Nafziger teases upcoming trip — Is 90 Day Fiance star going to visit Azan Tefou?

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou may not be continuing their story on 90 Day Fiance or any of the spinoffs, but that doesn’t mean this couple has called it quits.

In fact, Nicole insists that she and Azan are doing great despite speculation that they are not amid his continued silence on social media.

Recently, Nicole has been teasing her Instagram followers about an upcoming trip. While she won’t say exactly where she’s going, 90 Day Fiance fans think she might be headed to Morocco to spend some time with Azan.

Nicole Nafziger’s Instagram post teases her upcoming trip

Nicole recently shared a selfie where she was dressed up in her Starbucks uniform. She captioned the photo, “My last week of work until my trip! I’m so excited for this vacation😍 Where do you think I’m going?🤔”

This isn’t the first time that Nicole has mentioned the trip or asked followers to guess where she’s going. She must want 90 Day Fiance fans to speculate about whether she’s going to see Azan or not.

After all, it’s been a long time since the two have seen each other. They were featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Seasons 3 and 4, but in the latter season, the two didn’t even meet up.

Instead, Nicole’s trip to Grenada to spend some time with her man was canceled when Azan had a “family emergency” that kept him from going.

Note that we never did find out what the nature of that emergency was.

What is going on with Nicole and Azan?

As that season wrapped up, Nicole continued telling fans that she would see Azan over the summer. Again, that didn’t happen. Nor did their plans to get married in 2019 either.

With seemingly their whole relationship up in the air and reports that they are no longer filming anything for the 90 Day Fiance franchise, many wondered if Nicole and Azan broke up, and she didn’t want to admit it.

That very well could be the case as Nicole still hasn’t gone on her trip and hasn’t shared where she’s going at all yet.

She could be going somewhere completely unrelated and is just messing with her followers. That seems like something Nicole would do.

But to find out where Nicole is going and whether she’s taking May with her, 90 Day Fiance fanatics should keep an eagle eye on her Instagram this week.

After all, it was just a few days ago that Nicole Nafziger told fans that she was working her last week at Starbucks before the big trip, so she should be heading out any day now.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is expected to return for Season 5 later in 2020.