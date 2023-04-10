Nicole El Sherbiny’s friend Nouran is 90 Day Fiance viewers’ ‘new fave’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were introduced to Nicole El Sherbiny‘s friend, Nouran, during the latest episode, and she’s already become a fan-favorite cast member.

Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, titled One Hand Does Not Clap, saw Nicole attend a women’s only yoga and meditation class.

The session was led by a local Egyptian woman named Nouran. Nicole and Nouran chatted after their class, and Nicole was immediately drawn to Nouran’s independence.

As Nouran explained, there are two parts of Cairo — one part that’s more conservative and requires women to cover their bodies and another part that allows women to express themselves freely.

After having a talk with Nouran, Nicole asked her husband, Mahmoud El Sherbiny, to meet her. When the trio met up for lunch, Nouran wasted no time getting down to business to defend Nicole’s stance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nouran tried to get Mahmoud to loosen up his mandates about Nicole covering her body. When Mahmoud continued to cite the Koran for his strict rules for Nicole, Nouran continually called him out and accused him of blaming Nicole for the wrongdoings of men.

Despite Mahmoud defending himself, Nouran continued to tell him that there were no verses in the Koran that state that women need to cover their bodies.

“Do you think God wants women to suffer and sweat? Do you know that covering the hair is very unhealthy for the hair? You know that the hair needs sun and air?” Nouran asked, continuing to press Mahmoud. “To be fully covered does not make sense.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers praise Nicole El Sherbiny’s friend Nouran

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers headed to Twitter, and many of them praised Nouran for defending Nicole and putting Mahmoud in his place.

“Nouran 😍 my new fave,” tweeted one viewer.

A 90 Day Fiance viewer calls Nouran their “new fave.” Pic credit: @diaryunpressed/Twitter

Another shared a gif of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes during a confessional, snapping her fingers and exclaiming, “Yass, hunny, yassss.”

They captioned the gif, “Nouran giving Mahmoud the business!”

Along with a gif of an excited Oprah Winfrey, another viewer tweeted, “Drag him Nouran!!”

Calling Nouran a “bada**,” another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer tweeted that Nicole’s friend earned “all [their] respect for standing up to this douche in such a patriarchal society.”

Another TLC viewer praised Nouran. Pic credit: @allomuddak/Twitter

Do Nicole and Mahmoud have what it takes to make their marriage last?

Although Nicole complains about Mahmoud forcing her to dress conservatively by covering herself from her neck to her ankles, she knew what she was getting into when she left the U.S. to live in Egypt.

Most of Nicole and Mahmoud’s fights have stemmed from her unwillingness to conform to his culture. Not only does Mahmoud require Nicole to dress a certain way, but she’s also not allowed into certain establishments because she is a woman.

So far this season, Nicole and Mahmoud have possibly proven themselves to be the least compatible couple. Whether or not they can compromise on their beliefs remains to be seen.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.