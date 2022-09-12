Nicki Minaj attacks RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais, understands ‘why your white husband left you’

Nicki Minaj attacks Bravo star Garcelle Beauvais, says “that’s why your white husband left you.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nicki Minaj is familiar with Bravo and the Housewives — she co-hosted The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 reunion. But Nicki recently had some choice words for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais.

Nicki has a podcast called Queen Radio, which she hosts on Amazon. The opinionated rapper talks about various topics, and Garcelle came up in the conversation.

Nicki was upset over Garcelle’s complaints that her son Jax was receiving harassment. She went on an expletive-filled tirade against the Haitian-born reality star, suggesting Garcelle was a hypocrite.

Last month, “bot” attacks against Garcelle’s son were headline news, with some accusing Diana Jenkins and Lisa Rinna, or hiring the accounts to insult the 14-year-old. Bravo eventually released a statement that was echoed by numerous Bravolebrities, condemning the troll attacks.

Nicki suggested that Garcelle’s complaints were hypocritical and pointed to an old interview Garcelle did with Jennifer Hough, her husband’s accuser, to bolster her claims.

Garcelle had Jennifer Hough on her talk show The Real, the woman who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape.

Nicki Minaj slams Garcelle Beauvais for having Kenneth Petty’s accuser on The Real

Nicki appeared to reference Garcelle, “This lady is on one of the Real Housewives [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page.’”

According to Nicki, Garcelle didn’t share the same consideration for her son, who was born in October 2020, when she allowed Kenneth’s accuser on The Real for an interview.

Nicki wondered, “Did you care about my motherf****g son, b***h? Did you care about my motherf****g son, h**?”

Nicki said, per Page Six, “B***h, if you can’t stand the motherf*****g heat, get out the kitchen, b***h.”

Nicki added another jab at Garcelle, “I see why that white man left you, b***h.”

Garcelle’s ex-husband, Hollywood executive Mike Nilon, was unfaithful to Garcelle, something she was vocal about on RHOBH.

Garcelle Beauvais’ son attacked by bots

Garcelle’s son Jax was reportedly the target of harassment at the hands of online trolls and bots. Diana Jenkins was accused of hiring the attackers, as was Garcelle’s Bravo rival Erika Girardi.

Fingers also pointed at Garcelle’s former friend Lisa Rinna, suggesting she hired the bots.

And while Bravo condemned the attacks, Diana reportedly filed a lawsuit to determine the source of the attacks. Although the attacks were inappropriate, they reunited the ladies to share posts denouncing the poor behavior.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.