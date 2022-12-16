Natalie Joy showed off her tiny frame in orange Set Active workout gear. Pic credit: @nnataliejjoy/Instagram

Nick Viall’s girlfriend Natalie Joy is working her way up to influencer status, and it shows.

Though she’s not technically part of Bachelor Nation and has only gotten her foot in the door due to her boyfriend, that doesn’t mean she isn’t taking advantage of some of the Bachelor stardust.

Natalie recently showed off her incredibly slim frame in an orange crop top and matching spandex shorts, both of which revealed a sliver of her toned abs.

She was clearly a fan of the flattering exercise gear, tagging Set Active in her Instagram Story, and sounded motivated as well, writing, “happy Wednesday you know what time it is.”

Despite all those dinners out with her former Bachelor boyfriend Nick Viall, Natalie keeps her body incredibly toned and fit, though she has yet to drop a fitness routine on social media.

But, at least her fans are no-doubt happy to see her exceptionally cute workout outfits on Instagram.

Natalie Joy strikes a pose in spandex. Pic credit: @nnataliejjoy/Instagram

Natalie Joy endorsed Alo Yoga in a gray bra and matching shorts

The certified surgical technologist has previously endorsed another exercise brand, Alo Yoga. The brand, which counts former Victoria’s Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel as ambassadors, sells yoga and workout clothes.

They have even ventured out further into selling jackets, dresses, and skincare products. On top of all that, the brand also has fitness trainers that do workout videos for customers at home, with the majority being yoga and mindfulness lessons.

Natalie shared a picture of herself in front of an Alo sign wearing a dove gray, cotton bra with matching shorts and a cardigan. She had her hair slicked back into a bun with black sunglasses as she smiled and waved.

She captioned the shot, “@alo has the vibes,” while tagging Beverly Hills, California in the post.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall launched a robe collection

Along with boyfriend Nick Viall, whom she’s been dating since July 2020, Natalie recently launched a robe collection with Brownlee clothing.

The pair released the Back to Brooklyn collection, which features four different colors: off-white, gym grey, oatmeal, and jet black.

Natalie revealed they named the collection after Brooklyn as it’s a very special place in their hearts. It’s where she and Nick first met, had their first date, and their first kiss.

As for the actual robes, the tie is attached so it never falls off, they’re a soft terry material, and oversized but not so big that they swallow you.

Natalie shared a picture of her and Nick wearing the black version of the robes in front of the Christmas tree and told followers if they buy them before December 17, they will arrive before Christmas.