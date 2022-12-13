Natalie Joy showed off her 90s style in a tight black tank top and oversized jeans. Pic credit: @nnataliejjoy/Instagram

Natalie Joy, despite never having actually appeared on a Bachelor franchise show, has become an honorary member of sorts within the Bachelor Nation family.

She hasn’t been forced to endure weeks of drama and boredom stuck in a house with no phone, with her only connection to the outside world being one man she’s dating along with 25 other women, or undergone a month on a beach in Mexico while cameras caught her drunk crying.

However, she is dating Nick Viall, who has appeared on his fair share of Bachelor franchise shows, including two stints on The Bachelorette, where he finished runner-up both times, as well as a stint on Bachelor In Paradise, and later becoming The Bachelor himself.

With her boyfriend’s foot firmly in the door of Bachelor Nation, Natalie’s face has become pretty well-known throughout the Bachelor community.

Natalie boasts 125k Instagram followers, and despite the fact that she is a surgical technologist by trade, she still finds time to share outfits and endorsements on social media.

She recently shared a clip of herself in a very fall-inspired outfit, which showed off a bit of skin despite the fact that it seemed a bit chilly.

Natalie wore oversized jeans and a tight-cropped t-shirt in black that showed off her tiny waist and toned abs.

She threw on a big leather jacket in black, yellow, and white that featured pictures of playing cards on the elbows and paired the look with black loafers and a black handbag. The whole look was all about the 90s vibes.

Her hair was parted in the middle and slicked back in a chic bun, so while she didn’t go for the millennial side party, Natalie’s outfit definitely felt like a throwback.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall have been together since July 2020

Nick and Natalie began dating in July 2020 when she sent him a DM, which he revealed during an episode of Down in the DMs, an E! News digital series.

He told the show, “I think DMs are a great place to meet people. My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You’re unreal.’ I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal.”

Natalie and Nick released a robe collection with Brownlee

Though Natalie has a job and isn’t a full-time influencer, she does endorse some products.

Natalie and Nick partnered with Brownlee, a clothing brand, and created a set of robes called the Back to Brooklyn collection.

Natalie shared a clip that showed behind-the-scenes of the couple’s photoshoot and revealed in her caption that the robes come in 4 different colors: off-white, gym grey, oatmeal, and jet black.

She even revealed that it was so nice “to collaborate on something that can be so sexy and romantic yet cozy and warm felt true to our relationship.”

She also told followers that they named it Back to Brooklyn because that is where the majority of their love story has taken place. It’s where they met, had their first date, and had their first kiss, so the area has a special place in their hearts.