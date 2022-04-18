Nick Viall’s girlfriend Natalie Joy bares close to all at Coachella

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy get ready to see Harry Styles perform. Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

While Nick Viall might be the most seasoned contestant in the Bachelor Nation franchise, he left the show empty-handed when it came to finding forever love.

But now, it seems Nick has, in fact, found his one true love with his current girlfriend, Natalie Joy, who was not involved with the show at all.

Although Nick and Natalie were first spotted together in 2019, they didn’t come out in an official public relationship until February 2021. Since then, Nick and Natalie have been inseparable and have posted all about their love on social media.

Natalie Joy, Nick Viall’s girlfriend, shows off her body at Coachella

Nick and Natalie were at Coachella this past weekend, and the two seemed unable to keep their hands off each other. It may have also had something to do with Natalie’s lingerie and see-through netting overlay.

Nick took to his Instagram page to show his love for two things: Harry Styles and his girlfriend’s clothing style for the event.

He captioned his post and video by saying, “Coachella Fit Check for Harry.”

As the video played, Natalie flaunted her stunning body as she wore a tiny, gray bikini/lingerie top and thong bottoms. She donned a white, see-through, netted cover-up over the top and completed her look with white cowboy boots.

The video continued, and Nick joined Natalie as she showed off her backside. He turned around to show off his booty in his tight jeans and give her a twirl and then a kiss at the end.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Fans had mixed emotions about Natalie’s choice of outfits

However, fans had conflicting views on the outfit choice by Natalie, as some loved her confidence and others thought it was very attention-seeking.

The first viewer wrote, “Work it” in response to the video of Natalie, while the second person was more impressed with Nick’s show, as he stated, “I think you nailed it Nick.”

Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Other fans loved Natalie’s look and took to the comments to show their love and support. One fan commented, “Goalsssss,” with an applause emoji, fire flame emoji, and red hearts emoji.

Another wrote, “Wear it while you can! Fabulous!”

Yet another commenter said, “She is stunning,” and added a red heart emoji.

One curious fan wanted to know where Natalie got her dress cover-up. She inquired, “Where’s this dress from qwueeennn I love it.”

Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

However, others couldn’t believe that Natalie would go out in her outfit and perceived it as attention-seeking. One critic stated, “She really needs a lot of attention, lol,” while another wrote, “Im so tired of seeing her naked.” Yet a third commented, “Never seen someone needing so much attention. That outfit is hideous. She’s using him. She thinks she’s all that.”

Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Bachelor Nation is just glad that Nick has finally found someone after all of his attempts at love on the shows. Now, fans are patiently waiting for an engagement and proposal from him.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.