Nick Viall says part of The Bachelorette takes place on a cruise and fans are skeptical 

The Bachelorette Season 19 is fast approaching and will be unlike any season before.

For the first time, The Bachelorette will feature two co-leads in Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, and it will also be Jesse Palmer’s first time hosting The Bachelorette.

Recently, Nick Viall discussed another change expected to shake up the season, and fans voted on how they felt about the location switch-up.

Nick Viall talks The Bachelorette’s cruise format

Nick Viall spoke about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette on his podcast The Viall Files.

Speaking on the show’s notable changes, Nick shared, “I heard it’s going to be very different. It’s going to have a Paradise feel to it.”

Nick added, “It is on a cruise ship.”

Detailing the cruise formats similarities to Bachelor in Paradise, Nick stated, “It sounds like the producers think it’s going to be really interesting, but very different. And like as they mentioned a Paradise element cause [Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are] not pitted against each other at all. But like if let’s say Gabby was like, ‘I’m not feeling it with Frank,’ Frank could be like, ‘Rachel, what’s up?’ But there’s a little bit of, like, options. Right? And the thing about Paradise, what makes it different is people have options, right?”

Nick continued by suggesting insiders who experienced the cruise format were not a fan.

Nick shared, “They said it was hell to film because they decided to have two Bachelorettes like last second. So their scheduling was for one Bachelorette. So they had to like jam it all in. I’m like, if it goes really well, if this felt like a hit, the people I talk to, they hope they never do it again.

Bachelor Nation fans are ‘not sure’ if a cruise on The Bachelorette is a good idea

A Bachelor fan page reshared the Nick Viall segment and created a poll for fans to vote on whether they like the idea of The Bachelorette filming on a cruise.

Results showed that most fans are on the fence and aren’t yet sure the cruise will be a good idea.

In the poll, 44% of voters said “not sure yet,” 33% thought the cruise was a bad idea, and 24% felt the cruise could be a good addition to the show.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.