Nick Viall drops $1.72 million on new North Hollywood house, proving podcasting pays well

Former Bachelor star Nick Viall is moving on up in the world.

Nick, who was first introduced to the Bachelor world in 2014, has since grown his career outside of reality TV. With a thriving podcast and an essential oiils business to his name, Nick is ready to make some big moves.

Nick is originally from Wisconsin but later relocated to Chicago and then Los Angeles. Now, he has purchased a bachelor pad for himself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He shared the news on his Instagram, revealing that he was now a first-time homeowner.

Nick Viall drops almost two million on new Bachelor pad

Nich announced the news of the purchase on Instagram when he shared the update along with photos of the home.

TMZ reported that Nick had purchased his first home through The Agency, the company started by Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky.

The property is located in North Hollywood and Nick saved a few bucks on it- it was originally listed for $1.75 million, but he bought it for $1.72.

Read More The Bachelor fans praise Madison for standing up for herself in front of Peter’s family

It’s a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home and it’s 2,412 square feet. The house was remodeled in 2017 and has an indoor/outdoor floor plan, perfect for entertaining. It also has 15-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets, and a spacious master bedroom.

And when Nick does entertain, he can do so with his private infinity pool and a spa.

On Instagram, Nick shared the encouraging news, revealing that he had changed directions six years ago and that he’s now able to buy a home.

“6 years ago I left a career I really liked for a chance to do something I loved. I did it at a point in my life where the expectation was to settle in and live the life I had. 6 years later I’m buying MY First HOUSE and doing what I love. It’s never too late to change things up and take a few risks,” he wrote.

After getting the keys, he shared a brief video from the home. The video showed his kitchen and his living room, which is clearly one of the most beautiful rooms in the home.

View this post on Instagram New Home ..First Looks. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Sep 16, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

So, where did Nick make his money? Nick’s Instagram account reveals he’s the CEO and founder of Natual Habits Essential Oils and the host of The Viall Files podcast.

Entrepreneurship and podcasting must pay well!

Nick Viall is currently single but ready to mingle

On The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, Nick revealed that he’s single.

Earlier this month, Nick was spotted with Victoria Fuller, who was recording his podcast with him. At the time, she had just broken up with Chris Soules. The two had dated throughout quarantine, but she didn’t see herself living in Iowa on his farm at this point in her life.

Nick also flirted with Hannah Ann on Instagram, but he later revealed that nothing came of it. He also added that he had no interest in dating anyone from Bachelor Nation again.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.