Newly single Sister Wives star Christine Brown looks amazing in tight skirt and leather jacket

Christine stunned in a short skirt and tight sweater. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Since splitting from Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Christine Brown has never looked better.

Christine is a newly single woman living her best life in Utah. She went public with the news of her split in November 2021 and hasn’t turned back.

Christine recently shared a Reel on Instagram in which she showed off her incredible figure and fashion sense.

For the video, Christine was clad in a green sweater paired with a plaid skirt and navy blue tights. She put a black leather jacket over her sweater and donned a pair of black, strappy flats.

Christine’s long, blonde hair was pulled half up and cascaded past her shoulders. She stuck with a neutral makeup palette, letting her natural beauty shine through. Accentuating her newly-trim figure, Christine put her hands on her hips, showing off her trim waistline.

Comments were turned off for the post, but it received more than 8,000 Likes.

Christine’s Reel was also shared on her health-based Instagram accounts, The Secret to Selfcare and Life With Health & Happiness. The IG pages boast “Results That Get Noticed, Benefits You Can Feel, Products You Can Trust, and a 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.”

Christine and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, have remained close since she split from Kody. The blonde beauties are both ambassadors for Plexus Worldwide, a dietary supplement company known for its “pink drinks.”

Christine uses her social media influencer status to earn a living

Christine recently earned a trip to Hawaii, where she attended a Plexus event alongside Janelle and her daughter, Madison Brown, who also works as an ambassador for the company. In addition to Plexus, Christine also sells LuLaRoe like her former sister wife, Meri.

The ex to Kody has learned how to make a living for herself now that she’s no longer tied to him or the rest of his wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. While still in a plural marriage, Kody’s ex partially relied on the rest of the family to support her financially, as is typically the case in polygamy.

However, now, as a single mom without the income from the rest of the family to support her any longer, Christine is learning to rely on herself. And by the looks of it, she’s handling it just fine.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.