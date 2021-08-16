New photo from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette may be from a group date

Michelle Young is all smiles while on location. Pic credit: ABC

As we inch closer to fall, we get more and more peeks inside Michelle Young’s upcoming season on The Bachelorette.

A recent photo of Michelle Young on location during filming of The Bachelorette may have just provided insight into one of the activities she and her men will partake in during a group date.

Michelle Young plays ball on The Bachelorette

While Michelle Young is currently known as a lovable elementary school teacher, she also has a history in sports.

Michelle is known for her athleticism and even played basketball in college. During her hometown date with former Bachelor, Matt James, Michelle and her family played basketball with Matt as it’s a sport her whole family appears to enjoy.

So it’s not surprising that the latest photo of Michelle as the Bachelorette features her posing in the stands of a basketball court.

In the pretty photo, Michelle smiles while wearing stylish black and white sportswear with a basketball hoop and a rack of basketballs behind her.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The caption of the photo states, “On location with our #TheBachelorette” so it’s safe to say there will likely be a basketball date featured on Michelle’s season, it’s just a matter of which men will also be joining Michelle on the court.

With Michelle’s black and white outfit and a potential whistle around her neck in the photo, it remains to be seen whether Michelle will be balling out with her guys or perhaps working it as the referee. Either way, the date is sure to be as fun-loving and sporty as Michelle is.

Michelle Young bounces back after an emotional breakup from Matt James

Michelle Young was one of the later arrivals on Matt James season and yet she managed to make a lasting impression on both Matt and Bachelor Nation, with her sweet, humorous, and all-around inviting personality.

Michelle made it into Matt’s top two and she felt confident that she and Matt could get married and go the distance. On their final date, Michelle even gifted Matt with “Mr and Mrs” jerseys, however, Matt ended up throwing a curveball at Michelle when he broke up with her.

Michelle felt blindsided and heartbroken by her split with Matt and, even worse, Michelle revealed on ATFR that Matt had refused to speak with her after suddenly sending her home.

Having ended her journey with Matt on such unfortunate terms, fans are eager to see Michelle get a second chance at the love she deserves.

From everything we’ve learned about Michelle Young’s season so far, it appears Michelle will have a lot of men shooting their shot on her season.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.