NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt dropped 100 lbs and looks incredible after suffering a stroke last year

After suffering a stroke and heart failure at just 23, NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt Leakes is looking better than ever.

Brentt recently showed off his 100-pound weight loss in a series of Instagram photos, posing in a red tracksuit and Celine sweatband.

Side-by-side photos drove home the striking transformation.

“Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” Brentt captioned his post.

In October, Brentt’s mom, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes, revealed that her son had been hospitalized after a frightening medical emergency in which he suffered both a stroke and congestive heart failure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At only 23, NeNe explained on her Instagram Story, Brentt was “really young for something like that to happen to him.”

NeNe Leakes opens up about ‘scary’ health crisis

The Bravo alum added that her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and that doctors had also ruled out HIV, COVID, or “some sort of infection” as an underlying cause. She said that Brentt’s doctors also ruled out his weight as the root of his health issues.

“We are still trying to figure out [what happened],” NeNe said, “because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause.”

She said that Brentt was “struggling with speaking” at the moment but that he had already shown some improvement and was thankfully expected to make a full recovery.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant described the incident as “very scary.”

Two months after his health scare, NeNe shares an update on her son’s recovery, sharing footage on her Instagram Story of Brentt walking again.

The clip showed Brentt in a hot pink tracksuit taking a few steps down the hospital hallway while NeNe and his nurses cheered.

“Two months later, Brentt is walking out,” the Bravo alum said. “Hallelujah!”

Brentt Leakes mourned the loss of Gregg Leakes

The Celebrity Apprentice alum shared Brentt with her late husband, businessman Gregg Leakes, who passed away from colon cancer in September of 2021.

At the time of Brentt’s health scare, NeNe even guessed that the “stress” of grieving might have been a contributing factor.

The Bravo alum said her son had been under “a lot of stress” in September as it was the one-year anniversary of his father’s death.

Shortly before Gregg’s passing, Brentt shared an emotional message in an Instagram Story imploring his followers to “spend time with your loved ones every chance you get.”

Brentt Leakes, the son of NeNe & Gregg Leakes, shared a message about the importance of spending time with family. Roomies, let’s continue to keep the entire Leakes family in our thoughts & prayers 🙏🏽📸:(@gettyimages ) pic.twitter.com/j7X6RdYXxA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 31, 2021

“Please go create memories with ya people.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.