NeNe Leakes hits back after Facetune shows up in her comments 

The queen of shade, former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes shared a series of photos where she looked like she had glowed up but looked significantly different than she had in the past.

Indeed, photos of RHOA originals Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes look starkly different from how both ladies appear today.

Although NeNe looks different, she looks fabulous, but that didn’t stop a popular photo editing app from coming to her post to show love and shade.

NeNe shared a few pictures with long blonde hair and what appeared to be a filtered photo, and Facetune chimed in with an unexpected comment,

NeNe Leakes claps back at the Facetune app after a shady comment

A blonde-haired NeNe Leakes posted some shots from a photoshoot where she was glowing. Her hair was long, blonde, and straight in a center part. She wore a white tank top and stood in front of greenery.

She smiled slightly, without showing teeth, and lifted a hand with a silver watch.

NeNe wrote in the caption, “Loving on me! Yung 404.”

The comments section was full of praise from fans who appreciated her look. Although people thought she looked different, they were happy if she was happy.

One unexpected comment came from the official page of Facetune. Facetune is a popular app people use to blur imperfections and improve the appearance of photos.

Facetune wrote in the comments section, “We are loving you,” and a red heart emoji.

Facetune continued the shade by posting one of NeNe’s taglines from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, “When I walk into the room, I own it.”

NeNe Leakes let the picture editing app know it was a professional photo shoot.

NeNe Leakes accused of having a whole head transplant

NeNe Leakes has certainly glowed up since she first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta nearly 15 years ago. The reality TV star and actress no longer appears on the show and has since filed a lawsuit against production and Bravo honcho Andy Cohen.

But fans often reminisce about the original Housewife and possibly the most well-known of the franchise. She was accused of having a face transplant in recent photos posted to social media.

One commenter surprised at NeNe’s appearance, wrote, “She had a whole face transplant.” Another fan responded, “fr! i didnt even recognize her.”

A commenter felt NeNe was not the recipient of a head transplant and wrote, “it’s called make up.”

