NeNe Leakes dismisses discrimination lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen

Former RHOA star NeNe Leakes dropped her lawsuit against Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes can now put her issues with Bravo and Andy Cohen behind her.

She has dropped her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen and the production companies behind the successful reality franchise.

Court documents obtained by People state, “Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time.”

The documents also specify that “All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

Although this is a joint stipulation and both parties agree to the dismissal, NeNe could legally sue again down the road if she chose to do so.

NeNe first filed her lawsuit in April. She alleged that the network had “Fostered a corporate and workplace culture that permitted and tolerated if not encouraged racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions by their employees.”

NeNe said she was blacklisted and abused by the network

In the court documents, she had also named her former best friend and co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann in one of her lawsuits against the network. She alleged that Kim “was allowed and permitted to engage in racially-offensive conduct and/or make racially-offensive statements.”

She said the mother of six didn’t face any consequences and was rewarded with a spin-off show.

Since she filed her lawsuit, NeNe has been very vocal about Bravo and Andy’s alleged wrongdoings.

Last month only, she threatened to release Andy’s audio recordings. She also shared that she is working on a tell-all book.

She even had added this sentence to all her social media, “BLACKLISTED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH & NOT WANTING TO BE ABUSED ANYMORE! RECEIPTSSS.”

However, as of today, she has removed the phrase from her accounts.

Pic credit: @NeNeLeakes/Twitter

The RHOA OG posted a picture with this simple but loaded caption, “ I just wanna smile.” She added a smile emoji.

Many fans congratulated NeNe, one fan writing, “It’s giving I just WON!!!!!”

Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

NeNe’s fans are saying that she won

NeNe’s fans have remained loyal to her throughout her fight against the network and Andy. Many even said that she was right and that she made the show.

Some even stated that Andy’s Watch What Happens Live became popular thanks to her appearances on the show. And let’s not forget her iconic one-liners.

Viewers took to social media to share their opinions about NeNe’s win.

One fan wrote, “I just watched a breakdown of NeNe Leakes lawsuit on TikTok by atty.janelle.woods check her out. The amount of evidence she provided about the racist white housewives proved that Nene would’ve won. I think she sued to scare them to get what she deserved.”

Pic credit: @yalenem/Twitter

Another viewer said, “We know @neneleakes of #RHOA fame was negotiating an out of court settlement in lieu of arbitration. Since the case was dismissed but can be refiled [100 emoji], something good must have happened or Bravo would have publicly humiliated her by now. Instead-nothing but crickets. [big eyes emojis] We love NeNe.”

One thing is sure, NeNe’s fans are eager to see what’s next for the star and if she will return to their TV screens.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.