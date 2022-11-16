NeNe Leakes boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh has finally filed to divorce his wife

Nene Leakes’ boyfriend filed for divorce after months of dating the reality star. Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

After six years of marriage and a very public relationship, NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh has finally filed for divorce from his wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh.

In documents obtained by Page Six, Nyonisela claims the couple has been separated since September 19, 2021.

The document claims that since the date in question, the married couple has not lived together or had any relations. This is important for Nyonisela to note considering the ongoing lawsuit his estranged spouse has filed against NeNe.

In North Carolina, where the estranged couple formerly resided, it is legal to sue a spouse’s mistress if there is believed to be an affair.

According to Malomine, in her lawsuit, she claimed that she and Nyonisela had a great marital relationship that was cut short by the former reality star’s involvement. She believes that after the two met they engaged in an ongoing adulterous affair.

The RHOA alum has completely denied the allegations while on Instagram Live in May when the lawsuit went public.

According to the publication, Nyonisela is seeking $100,000 in damages from NeNe due to “alienation of affections,” and “criminal conversation.”

NeNe Leakes plans to mind her business amid a lawsuit with Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh.

While the lawsuit between NeNe Leakes and Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh shocked fans, NeNe is choosing to be unbothered amid her legal battle.

When talking to Entertainment Tonight, the former Glee star told the publication that this issue has nothing to do with her.

“I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that’s going on. I shouldn’t be brought into it, that’s all. So, I really have no feelings about it. I really think that it’s something that [Nyonisela] has to handle himself.”

NeNe has been very vocal about her co-star Kim Zolciak allegedly having an affair with a married man, so it was a surprise to see the reality star in this predicament.

There is a lot that people don’t know about NeNe Leakes’ relationship

This new relationship has been surprising to fans since day one. When NeNe confirmed her relationship with Nyonisela to The Shaderoom and fans gave a mixed reaction. One fan told her to go for it and believed that’s what her deceased husband Greg Leakes would have wanted. Others were surprised that she was dating so soon after Greg’s passing, who died three months prior to colon cancer.



The two announced that they were dating in December 2021. They were seen together looking adorable as they partied with her son Brent Leakes for his birthday.

The two never revealed how long they were together, however, according to Page Six, they did reveal that they were set up by Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return to Bravo in 2023