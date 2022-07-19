Nayte Olukoya wears matching pearl necklaces with James Bonsall, 2 Bachelor Nation bromances collide

Bachelor Nation bromances collided over the weekend. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Two of Bachelor Nation’s best bromances united over the weekend.

The Bachelor Season 17 buds Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall linked up with The Bachelorette Season 18 bros Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews.

The foursome spent a day on a boat enjoying scenic water and summer weather while appearing to have a blast.

Sharing photos from their boat day, Aaron flaunted his abs, lighter hairstyle, and dance moves.

Meanwhile, Nayte and James took it to another level in matching accessories.

With matching pearls, Nayte and James declared themselves a part of a “pearl gang.”

Nayte Olukoya and James Bonsall smile with matching pearls

James Bonsall took to Instagram to share photos and videos from his boat weekend with Nayte Olukoya, Rodney Mathews, and Aaron Clancy.

Nayte reshared James’ post as the two men showed off their mating pearl necklaces.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Nayte and James were all smiles as they posed with sunglasses and accessories. James declared the two a “Pearl gang!”

In his post, Nayte commented, “My guy,” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte also shared a group photo with Rodney, Aaron, and James as Nayte chucked up his signature peace sign for the picture.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

On James Bonsall’s Instagram, he reshared a photo showing the group going shirtless and bearing impressive abs in swim trunks.

Pic credit: @jamesbonsall_/Instagram

Aaron Clancy took to Instagram to share scenic photos from their boat day.

The photos featured Aaron smiling, putting up a peace sign in sunglasses, and striking fun poses with friends.

Aaron captioned the post, “Epic weekend on the water cruising over the luscious nectar! Huge shoutout to @londonboatrentals for hosting! Hit them up for the time of your life.”

Deandra Kanu reportedly partied on the boat with Nayte Olukoya

Dating rumors have been swirling regarding Nayte and Deandra, as the two have been spotted out together several times.

A Bachelor fan page shared photos from Nayte and Deandra’s Instagram stories revealing they both spent the weekend on the water.

The page wrote, “Bachelor Nation on a boat, including rumored new couple Nayte and Deandra.”

Pic credit: @bachelorrabbithole/Instagram

Nayte and Deandra rumors circulated shortly after Michelle Young and Nayte announced their split.

Fans noticed Deandra was with Natye for his birthday, and video showed the two snuggled up together during an outing.

Deandra and Nayte have not publicly addressed the rumors, and it remains to be seen if the two will become the latest Bachelor Nation couple.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.