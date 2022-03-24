Nayte Olukoya was featured in Inked Magazine – did he inspire fiance Michelle Young to get a tattoo?

Nayte Olukoya is featured in a tattoo magazine. Pic credit: ABC

Nayte Olukoya was chosen as Michelle Young’s final rose recipient on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, despite Bachelor Nation fans’ love for her runner-up Brandon Jones.

While fans were initially surprised with her final choice of Nayte, they have seemed to click and continue to enhance their relationship. The duo has seemed more and more in love as the months go by.

Nayte was known for his tattoos on The Bachelorette, as he was the contestant with the most, and has recently been recognized for those tattoos. But what does Michelle, his fiancé, think about all of that ink?

Nayte Olukoya was interviewed by a tattoo magazine

Recently, Nayte was interviewed by Inked Magazine about the tattoos he’s gotten. He relayed his very first tattoo was paid for in malt liquor and was a cursive O for his last name. He also commented that it looks pretty bad.

Since that initial tattoo, Nayte has gotten many more. He stated that he is far from done, too, and still has a lot of work to do. During the interview, he was asked if he has gotten any tattoos to document his time on The Bachelorette.

Nayte answered he has not yet but has thought about getting a colored rose tattoo to celebrate that part of his life and his love for Michelle.

The Inked Magazine also inquired whether Michelle likes his tattoos, or if she’s been inspired to get any herself now.

What does Michelle Young think about his tattoos, and will she ever get one?

He responded by saying, “When we first met, she said that she’s always liked tattoos, but she could never imagine herself getting one. Then a couple of weeks ago, she was like, ‘I’m thinking of maybe getting a really, really small tattoo.’ So she might get one one of these days, but who knows? If I put my money on it, I doubt she’s gonna get a tattoo, but we’ll see.”

The next question they asked Nayte was if Michelle were to get a tattoo, and she wanted it to be a couple’s one, what would they get?

Nayte thought about it before answering but then explained that since it would be Michelle’s first tattoo, it couldn’t be something stupid. He went on to say they could get a tattoo of their dog, Percy, but if they were to do a couple’s tattoo, it would be a decision they made together.

To see all of Nayte’s body tattoos and see the rest of his interview with Inked Magazine, click here. Who knows … Maybe the next time Bachelor Nation fans read an article about the couple, it will be about a couple’s tattoo Nayte and Michelle decided to get.

