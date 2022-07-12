Nayte Olukoya celebrates birthday with Bachelor Nation stars

Nayte Olukoya enjoys a July birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Nayte Olukoya celebrates his birthday on July 9 with his good friends from Bachelor Nation by his side.

While Nayte ultimately didn’t end up staying with The Bachelorette Season 18 lead Michelle Young, he still made many friends from his season who came out to celebrate his birthday.

Nayte was all smiles as he enjoyed time with Bachelor Nation “brother” Rodney Mathews and more.

Nayte Olukoya parties over birthday weekend

Nayte Olukoya enjoyed birthday celebrations over the weekend as he turned 28.

Bachelor Nation stars in attendance shared videos from their fun time, including clips of Leroy and Rodney dancing as crowds cheered them on.

Nayte’s friendships with his The Bachelorette Season 18 costars remain strong, with Rodney even previously sharing photos with Nayte, Leroy, and runner-up Brandon Jones. Rodney captioned the post “Black Beatles,” which fit with his post’s second and third slides as the four men recreated an iconic Beatles photo.

Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu dating rumors spread

Along with the men at Nayte’s birthday party, Bachelor Nation’s Deandra Kanu was also in attendance.

Deandra snapped a pic with Rodney during their outing. While some felt Rodney and Deandra would make an attractive couple, others speculate that Deandra is potentially exploring a romance with Nayte Olukoya.

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans have compiled alleged evidence to support the Deandra and Nayte dating rumors.

Hawk-eyed fans noticed Deandra wearing a necklace nearly identical to Nayte’s, while others noted that Deandra appeared to be the only Bachelor Nation woman in attendance for Nayte’s birthday.

One fan went so far as to write out a whole timeline detailing Deandra and Nayte’s interactions in relation to Nate’s breakup with The Bachelorette Season 18 lead Michelle Young.

The bullet points noted that Deandra had expressed interest in Nayte when Michelle’s season was airing and Deandra also recently liked one of Nayte’s ‘thirst trap’ posts.

Time will tell if more substantial news develops regarding the Deandra and Nayte rumors.

In the meantime, Nayte appears to be venturing into modeling as he’s shared several shots from photoshoots. While Nayte and Michelle were heartbroken over their relationship ending, it seems both have been finding new ways to thrive as they go their separate ways.

The former couple expressed a desire to root for one another from afar in their breakup statement. Still, they also recently unfollowed one another on social media, so time will tell if more news breaks about the nature of their split.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.