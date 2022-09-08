Nayte Olukoya broke up with Michelle Young over the phone, had doubts early on

Nayte Olukoya speaks out about breaking up with Michelle. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

When Bachelor Nation heard that Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya had called it quits this summer, shock followed.

As viewers speculated and tried to figure out what had happened between the couple, both sides kept fairly quiet about the split.

However, as time went on, Michelle revealed she was blindsided by the breakup; now, Nayte is speaking out and giving his side of the story.

While Nayte said he broke up with Michelle over the phone and admitted it was a bad move on his part, he also stated doubts he had about the relationship.

Nayte claimed Michelle changed from when he met her on the show until the time they broke up; he also said he had some trust issues with her due to her DM’ing a country singer while they were together.

Moreover, Nayte stated their relationship, while they had some good times, was mostly rocky, with a lot of ups and downs.

Nayte Olukoya revealed he broke up with Michelle over the phone

While on the Viall Files podcast with host, Nick Viall, this week, Nayte did his very first interview since breaking up with the former Bachelorette.

He confirmed that he broke up with Michelle during a phone call the weekend before the CMAs. While they were both traveling home from Wango Tango together, they had a falling out.

Because they weren’t getting along, both felt they had to devise a plan if they were not going to the CMAs together the following weekend.

After speaking with his mom and some friends on the phone, Nayte determined he couldn’t do it anymore and called Michelle to break up with her.

She was still in the airport at the time, which he admits now wasn’t his best decision. In fact, he stated when they needed a reason not to go to the CMAs together, “We’re not doing CMAs because I can’t be with you anymore. So yeah, I broke up with her over the phone, which is a d**k move.”

Nayte Olukoya had his doubts early on

Nayte claimed that it was only two weeks after the show’s finale when he first started having doubts about their relationship. He felt like he and Michelle were not clicking anymore.

He felt that after the cameras went away, things started to shift when the show’s journey ended, and the relationship was more real; after that, they began to fight regularly.

In turn, as Nayte stated, this was why he never moved to Minnesota as he had initially planned. He wanted to be on more solid ground after the first huge fight and make sure they could figure things out moving forward before taking that giant leap.

Before the final call to Michelle, Nayte revealed to listeners on the podcast that he and Michelle had talked three times prior about breaking up because they were just two different people.

He even declared, “Michelle and I… the beginning of that relationship was probably one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever experienced. We had so much fun. … I miss the Michelle that I fell in love with. I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.”

The Bachelorette alum Nayte Olukoya spoke out about another incident

While they were together, Nayte said he lost some trust in Michelle after he noticed she was DM’ing a famous country singer.

He didn’t think too much about it at first, but then he noticed she had deleted their entire conversation.

Nayte said, “Like, 20 seconds later, I glanced at [her] phone again and the entire thread is gone. So obviously, alarms are going off in my head. I’m like, ‘Hey, I glanced at your phone and you were talking to this country music singer. And now the entire thread is gone. I have to ask, what was that about?’ The story she told me just made no sense.”

After that incident, Nayte said he had some insecurities and wasn’t sure he could trust her as much as he had before. He said it was a big red flag to him, even though she did apologize.

As far as Michelle being blindsided, Nayte didn’t want to take words away from her, but he also claimed that it wasn’t the first time they had talked about splitting up.

For the entire podcast episode of The Viall Files with Nayte Olukoya and Nick Viall, click here.

