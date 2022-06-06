Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young stun in matching colors on pink carpet

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya flaunt their pearly whites on pink carpet. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya stole the show on the pink carpet at KISS FM’s Wango Tango event.

Coordinating colors, Michelle and Nayte stunned in deep red ensembles while putting their love and attractiveness on full display.

Michelle and Nayte’s fashionable outing was a big hit among fans.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya sizzle in red

Wango Tango is an event that brings out many stars, but Michelle and Nayte managed to steal the show for many in their hot, matching ensembles.

Michelle and Nayte shined on the event’s unique pink carpet, and coordinated outfits by wearing a gorgeous shade of red.

Michelle’s beauty was on full display in a form-fitting one-shoulder red dress with cut-outs showing off her chest and toned abs. The Bachelorette stunner wore her dark tresses down and long with an effortless wave. Michelle accessorized the look with silver hoop earrings and silver rings.

Nayte Olukoya added a pop of color to the traditional suit, wearing a red blazer with black buttons and matching red pants. Nayte wore a black collared shirt and stylish black handkerchief as well. Michelle’s handsome fiance also wore sunglasses on top of his head.

Michelle and Nayte have walked several red carpets since becoming one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples, and they appeared like naturals as they shined on the pink carpet and even flaunted some PDA by sharing a kiss.

Michelle and Nayte looked like superstars at the event, with photos from backstage giving viewers an even better look at their flawless outfits. Michelle’s strappy heels matched her dress and accentuated her legs. Michelle also held a chic black purse.

Fans gush over Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s pink carpet ensembles

Fans went wild over Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s pink carpet appearance and sang the couple’s praises.

An enthusiastic commenter wrote, “OMGGGGGGG OMGGG OMG IM UNWELL. They look absolutely flawless fire beautiful I have no words because God really took his time making these two.”

Another commenter wrote, “She made the right choice! No one else pairs with her like Nayte.”

A follower left tons of clapping hand emojis and wrote, ‘And the award goes to…….”

Finally, a fan declared Michelle and Nayte “Hottest couple in Bachelor Nation.”

Michelle and Nayte continue to thrill fans with their love and striking looks.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.