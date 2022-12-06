Nate Mitchell reveals if he’s reconnected with ex Gabby Windey

Nate Mitchell was an early frontrunner with Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: ABC

Nate Mitchell became one of the breakout stars on The Bachelorette Season 19 after forming a special connection with lead Gabby Windey.

While Nate and Gabby quickly hit it off and appeared to be falling for one another, Gabby ultimately didn’t feel ready to be a stepmom to Nate’s daughter and thought she had some stronger connections to explore.

In one of Gabby’s most emotional eliminations of the season, she sent Nate home.

Gabby went on to get engaged to her final rose receiver Erich Schwer. However, they also parted ways after the show.

So, where do Gabby and Nate stand now?

Nate recently spoke out in an interview about several Bachelor Nation topics, including his relationship with Gabby Windey post-show.

When did Nate Mitchell last talk to Gabby Windey?

Nate Mitchell was a guest on the Best 2-on-1 Ever podcast, where he was asked about Gabby Windey.

When asked if he’s spoken to Gabby since the show wrapped, Nate revealed, “No, that’s the last time I spoke with her- at AFR.”

While Gabby and Nate no longer communicate, Nate did make it clear they still have mutual respect for each other.

Nate also reflected on his tearful breakup with Gabby on The Bachelorette, with the hosts declaring it one of the saddest scenes ever.

Nate admitted, “it was rough,” and shared that he even blacked out in certain instances due to the disbelief.

Gabby and Nate never really talked in-depth about the breakup afterward, especially because Gabby had moved on to her now ex-fiance Erich Schwer.

Nate Mitchell reveals he’s dating

While Gabby has returned to the single life after her split from Erich, it doesn’t look like rekindling with Nate is in the cards.

Nate dropped some news during the podcast, confirming that he’s off the market.

When asked if he’d consider ever being The Bachelor, Nate said he’s not really thinking about that and shared, “I’m actually dating somebody, so as long as that keeps going well…”

While he didn’t drop the name of who he’s dating, he did say that the person has nothing to do with The Bachelor franchise.

Fans were disappointed when Nate wasn’t chosen as the next Bachelor, but Nate had nothing but positive things to say about the show’s choice of Zach Shallcross.

On the podcast, Nate expressed that Zach is so deserving of love and a genuine person from a lovely family that he had the pleasure of meeting.

Nate said he couldn’t be happier for his The Bachelorette Season 19 costar and appears excited to see Zach embark on his journey to find the one.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.