Natasha Webb has message for Below Deck Med fans amid Dave White on-screen drama

Natasha Webb has a message for Below Deck Mediterranean fans amid the onscreen drama with Dave White.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med is in full swing, with the boatmance of the chief stew and chef being one hot button storyline.

Dave and Natasha came on to the show knowing each other. They had just wrapped a stint working together on a different yacht.

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers have learned that Dave does want a relationship with Natasha. It was also revealed they did hook up while working together before.

Natasha wants to keep their pending romance under wraps because she technically cheated on her boyfriend with Dave. The deal was they would tell the Below Deck Med team they were dating after a couple of weeks of working together.

However, they did a terrible job of hiding their feelings. Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder quickly realized there was something more between the chief stew and chef than friendship.

Natasha Webb asks Below Deck Med fans to be kind amid Dave White drama

As what’s really going on between Dave and Natasha plays out on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, the chief stew has asked for kindness.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Natasha got real with her followers regarding all the negativity she’s faced. Natasha admitted to taking a break from social media as she requested that people not judge her or leave nasty comments on her IG posts.

“Like I said before, I really am so truly grateful for all the love & support shown by so many people so far for the show, it really does mean a lot & brightens my day reading people’s kind words. Unfortunately though, there are some very un-kind people out there too which I don’t need to see, read about or know about at the moment,” she wrote.

Natasha took a moment to share that the show is edited into a short time frame, so things are not always as they seem.

Natasha’s message comes hot on the heels of Captain Sandy Yawn telling the haters to stop bashing the new crew members.

Below Deck Mediterranean starlet Natasha Webb shows love for her dog

Although she said she was taking a social media break, Natasha did return to Instagram for a special occasion.

The chief stew’s dog, Pomeranian named Rupert, had a birthday to celebrate. Natasha’s baby turned two years old, and she used social media to gush over her pup.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my youngest baby Rupert 🐻We hope you’ve had the best party today 🦴 🐾 From the moment I chose you, to you meeting your brother- Paddington 🐻 you’ve always given the most cuddles anyone could ever wish for 💝 Mammy loves you with all her heart,” was the caption that included several photos of Natasha and Rupert.

Natasha Webb has asked Below Deck Mediterranean fans to be kind and non-judgmental as her romance with chef Dave White becomes a popular topic in Season 7.

The season has only just begun, which means so much more boatmance drama regarding these two.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.