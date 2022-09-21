Natasha Parker shows off ‘struggle bus chic’ style

Natasha Parker appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

In recent shares, Natasha Parker proved she’s gorgeous, dressed up or dressed down.

While Natasha has been wowing in fashion-forward dresses during New York Fashion Week, she also stepped out in a more casual look she called “struggle bus chic.”

Natasha wore sneakers with the look suggesting that Jordans had won her over.

Natasha’s followers loved Natasha’s baggy look as she continues to gain fans.

Natasha’s fan base grew exponentially after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

She classily handled some cruel treatment from Bachelor in Paradise’s Brendan Morais and Piper James, leading her following to climb to 391k followers.

Natasha Parker is chic in casual outfit

Natasha Parker took to Instagram to share clips from her New York stroll.

The video began with Natasha walking outdoors with a friend during the day and facing away from the cameras.

In the following clip, the front of Natasha’s outfit could be seen as she posed for a photo.

Looking ready for fall weather, Natasha wore a long-sleeve black knit sweater, gray sweats, and gray and white Nike sneakers. Underneath Natasha’s sweats, she appeared to wear netted tights or socks.

Natasha accessorized the look with a black floppy bucket hat, necklaces, red-tinted sunglasses, and a sleek white purse.

Natasha captioned the post, “Okay I like Jordans now,” as she admitted the shoes had become another one of her obsessions in the hashtag.

On her Instagram Stories, Natasha shared another snapshot of her outfit and teased that the outfit was “Struggle bus chic.”

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars react to Natasha’s post

Natasha’s casual look got lots of reactions from friends and fans, along with several comments from her fellow Bachelor Nation star.

Natasha’s good friend and The Bachelor Season 24 costar Victoria Fuller commented, “my bby,” and Natasha replied, “me and the sun miss ya.”

Madison Prewett, who also appeared on The Bachelor Season 24, left three heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Natasha’s friend and The Bachelor Season 25 star Kit Keenan commented, “perfect.”

Other comments included, “Looooove,” and “The lighting was a paid actor,” to which Natasha responded, “I mean the sunlight filter is all I need in my life.”

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natasha wowed in an elegant pink gown with ruffled tulle for her more dressy outing.

The video again proved that the sun is a complimentary filter against Natasha’s skin.

Natasha wrote in her caption, “I call this look Pretty Please Princess P!nk.”

